Forest Lake, MN

107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery

CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
DES PLAINES, IL
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

[PHOTOS]This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
MINNESOTA STATE
weaa.org

Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
MARYLAND STATE
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
CONNECTICUT STATE
99.9 KTDY

Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets

Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
kiwaradio.com

Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million

Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
BETTENDORF, IA
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
