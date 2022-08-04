Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Pot Sales In Gorham Up To Voters Today
Gorham residents are headed to polls today to determine if the Ontario County Town will join others in New York offering marijuana for sale. The town board last year voted to opt out of allowing adult retail sales and on site consumption of pot. Gorham residents then decided they wanted...
Greenidge Generation President Addresses “Misleading Information”
Speaking to the Yates County Legislature on Monday, Greenidge Generation President Dale Irwin addressed what he characterized as the “misleading information” of the environmental impacts the town of Torrey facility is having on the environment. He cited a number of reports Greenidge files with the state DEC on a monthly basis to combat a Seneca Lake Guardian claim that the operation pumps water it takes out of the lake back in at 108 degrees.
Yates County Applying for Grant Funding to Repair Septic Systems and Wells
In an effort to replace failing septic systems and wells county-wide, the Yates County Legislature is seeking help from the state. Keuka Housing Council Executive Director Renee Bloom is applying for a 400-THOUSAND dollar Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the county that would be used to help a growing list of homeowners in need.
Tompkins County State Forest Opens New Parking Area
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) has announced the opening of a new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the town of Caroline, Tompkins County. “DEC values our partnership with Finger Lakes Land Trust and the Finger Lakes Trail...
Geneva Congressional Candidate to Visit Penn Yan Tuesday
One of the two Republican candidates seeking the party nomination to represent the newly redesigned 24th Congressional District in 2023 will be making a stop in Penn Yan Tuesday. Mario Fratto will be at Keuka Candy Emporium on Main Street starting at 6. Fratto will be holding a town hall...
WHEC TV-10
Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
wrvo.org
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Skateboarding Icon Awards Money to Auburn for Skatepark Project
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is helping the city of Auburn get closer to building a new skate park. A 40-THOUSAND dollar grant was awarded to the city by the Skatepark Project, which is a nonprofit started by the legendary icon. At last week’s City Council meeting, Councilor Terry Cuddy acknowledged the planning department’s efforts.
Conservation Easement Granted for Casa Farms in Niles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) on Monday announced the permanent protection of 234 acres at Casa Farms in the town of Niles, Cayuga County, with a conservation easement. The funding for this project came from a larger FLLT grant for $1.6 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program (WQIP). The property features nearly 6,000 feet of frontage on Hooker Brook, which drains directly into Skaneateles Lake, the unfiltered drinking water supply for more than 200,000 people in the city of Syracuse.
WNYT
Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil
The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
uticaphoenix.net
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?
“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
Central Steuben Chamber Hosting “Officer Appreciation Night” Wednesday in Bath
The Central Steuben Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an “Officer Appreciation Night” at its last Music in the Park event Wednesday in Pulteney Park in Bath. The Chamber will be honoring the Bath Village Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police. Commemorative Plagues will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce to Bath Village Police Chief Colin Taft, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Seargent Thomas Khork with the New York State Police in Bath.
Syracuse Common Council candidate says past crime shouldn’t prevent his election
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Monto, a candidate for Syracuse Common Council, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2012 after he was accused of falsifying payroll documents while working at the Syracuse City School District and failing to pay state taxes for three years. Monto, 47, will be interviewed this...
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Homecare Company to Pay Back Wages for Missed Overtime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nearly 300 employees of a Rochester-based homecare company are getting back wages after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they weren’t given overtime pay that they were legally entitled to. The U.S. Department of Labor says TruCare Connections misapplied state law when...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
DiNapoli Releases Report on Waterloo Finances
Waterloo’s Board and Supervisor did not effectively manage the town’s financial operations – that’s from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli who released the findings of an audit of the town which ran from January 2018 to November 2021. The report also alleges that they did not take...
