Seneca Falls, NY

Pot Sales In Gorham Up To Voters Today

Gorham residents are headed to polls today to determine if the Ontario County Town will join others in New York offering marijuana for sale. The town board last year voted to opt out of allowing adult retail sales and on site consumption of pot. Gorham residents then decided they wanted...
GORHAM, NY
Greenidge Generation President Addresses “Misleading Information”

Speaking to the Yates County Legislature on Monday, Greenidge Generation President Dale Irwin addressed what he characterized as the “misleading information” of the environmental impacts the town of Torrey facility is having on the environment. He cited a number of reports Greenidge files with the state DEC on a monthly basis to combat a Seneca Lake Guardian claim that the operation pumps water it takes out of the lake back in at 108 degrees.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County State Forest Opens New Parking Area

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) has announced the opening of a new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the town of Caroline, Tompkins County. “DEC values our partnership with Finger Lakes Land Trust and the Finger Lakes Trail...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Democratic picnic brought state leaders to Wayne County

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Democratic candidates in Wayne County got support from state elected leaders on Sunday. Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, attended the Wayne County Democratic Committee Picnic in Williamson. They are supporting local candidates in a county with a nearly 2 to 1 Republican enrollment advantage.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Mike Ferrara
Kaitlyn
Skateboarding Icon Awards Money to Auburn for Skatepark Project

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is helping the city of Auburn get closer to building a new skate park. A 40-THOUSAND dollar grant was awarded to the city by the Skatepark Project, which is a nonprofit started by the legendary icon. At last week’s City Council meeting, Councilor Terry Cuddy acknowledged the planning department’s efforts.
AUBURN, NY
Conservation Easement Granted for Casa Farms in Niles

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) on Monday announced the permanent protection of 234 acres at Casa Farms in the town of Niles, Cayuga County, with a conservation easement. The funding for this project came from a larger FLLT grant for $1.6 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program (WQIP). The property features nearly 6,000 feet of frontage on Hooker Brook, which drains directly into Skaneateles Lake, the unfiltered drinking water supply for more than 200,000 people in the city of Syracuse.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Zeldin: Political disagreements need to stay civil

The Republican nominee for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, was in the Capital Region on Monday, speaking at an event to advocate for farmers. Zeldin still says he’s confident he can beat Gov. Hochul in November, but adds we need to get back to having civil disagreements with one another.
ROCHESTER, NY
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#The Finger Lakes Times#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?

“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
UTICA, NY
Central Steuben Chamber Hosting “Officer Appreciation Night” Wednesday in Bath

The Central Steuben Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an “Officer Appreciation Night” at its last Music in the Park event Wednesday in Pulteney Park in Bath. The Chamber will be honoring the Bath Village Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police. Commemorative Plagues will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce to Bath Village Police Chief Colin Taft, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Seargent Thomas Khork with the New York State Police in Bath.
BATH, NY
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Homecare Company to Pay Back Wages for Missed Overtime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nearly 300 employees of a Rochester-based homecare company are getting back wages after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they weren’t given overtime pay that they were legally entitled to. The U.S. Department of Labor says TruCare Connections misapplied state law when...
ROCHESTER, NY
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
DiNapoli Releases Report on Waterloo Finances

Waterloo’s Board and Supervisor did not effectively manage the town’s financial operations – that’s from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli who released the findings of an audit of the town which ran from January 2018 to November 2021. The report also alleges that they did not take...
WATERLOO, NY
