Meeker County Authorities Involved in Standoff Near Dassel
DASSEL -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday. Authorities have set up a perimeter around a home in the 17000 block of 745th Avenue, south of Dassel. Meeker County deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after reports of...
Royalton Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
MORRILL -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Nature Road west of Morrill in Buckmann Township. Fifty-one-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton was backing his vehicle into a driveway when it was struck on...
Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy
UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
Three People Hurt in ATV Crash Near Motley
MOTLEY -- Three people were hurt in an ATV crash near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff says early Saturday morning just after 12:30 a.m. they got a report of an ATV crash with injuries in the rural Motley area. Deputies and responders arrived on the scene and learned that a...
Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic
SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones
ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs. Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and...
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
Temporary Four-Way Stop Near CentraCare Southway Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop due to some construction work in the area. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive will have a temporary all-way stop while CentraCare reconstructs its parking lot. The stop signs are to help accommodate...
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.
