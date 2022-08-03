ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Update: Dassel Man Arrested After Long Standoff

DASSEL -- A rural Dassel man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted for hours. The Meeker County Sheriff says 31-year-old Aaron Peterson surrendered at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. No law enforcement or Peterson were hurt during the incident. The ordeal began on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. when...
DASSEL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
Sartell, MN
Crime & Safety
wina.com

Man dead, 3 children seriously hurt, in Augusta County crash

VERONA (WINA) – A Mount Sidney man is dead and 3 children seriously hurt in a Thursday night crash in Augusta County near Verona. State Police say 36-year old Wallace Blackwell was driving a Honda Civic north on Limestone Road around 7:30pm when it ran off the right side of the road a-mile-and-a-half north of Quicks Mill Road, overcorrected, than ran off the left side into a tree. Blackwell was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
1390 Granite City Sports

Meeker County Authorities Involved in Standoff Near Dassel

DASSEL -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday. Authorities have set up a perimeter around a home in the 17000 block of 745th Avenue, south of Dassel. Meeker County deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after reports of...
wsvaonline.com

One killed, three with serious injuries in Verona crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 on Limestone Road about a mile and a half north of Quicks Mill Road near Verona. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Wallace Blackwell...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

Suicide pact may have fueled Virginia couple's 2017 slaying

FAIRFAX, Va, (AP) -- Newly unsealed court papers show that the shooting death of a northern Virginia couple in 2017 may have been connected to a suicide pact between the couple's daughter and her boyfriend. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Giampa is charged with murder in the deaths of Scott Fricker and his...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
1390 Granite City Sports

Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy

UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
LEE COUNTY, VA
1390 Granite City Sports

A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm

WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy