Read on www.ozarkradionews.com
Related
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
KYTV
Springfield overdose numbers increasing according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January. Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence. A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area. “A couple of...
ozarkradionews.com
Stolen Property; Howell County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Engagement
Cabool, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office released information on a stolen UTV from the Cabool area, and is asking the public for information on the theft. On July 25th, Deputy Roberts and Reserve Deputy Duggins responded to the call of theft on State Route AM close to Cabool. The stolen UTV has been reported as being a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew Cab. Identifying marks include a pair of stickers on the bumper showing Summit Racing and Speedway Racing. The Polaris was equipped with a top, and a custom 3 inch pipe on the rear bumper. It is also camouflage in color.
RELATED PEOPLE
ozarkradionews.com
Judge Recuses from Pilkington case, Criminal Setting Sept. 19
West Plains, Mo. – Judge Steven Privette has recused himself on the case of a former law enforcement officer raping and molesting a child under 14 years of age. The former L.E.O., Rob Pilkington of Pomona, is facing 13 felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in 2021.
KYTV
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for killing a Springfield woman is back in a Greene County Courtroom. Nicholas Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. He is serving life in prison without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.
ozarkradionews.com
Three Area Teens Injured in Saturday Crash
Mountain Grove, AR. – Three teenagers from the area have become injured after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, August 6th. This crash occurred on Gumbo Road, 1 mile South of Mountain Grove. Tyler Long and Waylon Williams, two 18-year-old males from Mountain Grove and Hartville, respectively, were riding in a 1997 Chevy S10, when Long failed to yield at a stop sign. They then collided with a 2005 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mountain Grove, forcing both of them off the right side of the road.
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Man waiting to go to prison picks up new charges in county jail after confrontation with staff
A man waiting to go to prison on charges of assaulting his uncle and two neighbors is now accused of a violent attack on staff at the Baxter County Detention Center. Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Allen Woods appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, 2nd degree battery and impairing the operations of a vital public facility.
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
KTLO
Woman, child taken to hospital following 1-vehicle accident in Baxter County
A woman and child from Corning were taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon in southeastern Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahalie Hathaway had what was described as a suspected minor injury, and the 4-year-old male was possibly injured. According to the Baxter County...
FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Springfield
Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic fliers placed on porches and driveways. We talked to a neighbor about the incident, and found out the FBI is investigating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County for raping minor
Cody Redding (Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) A man is in the Fulton County Detention Center on accusations of raping a child on multiple occasions. Twenty-six-year-old Cody Redding is charged with 14 counts of rape and two counts each of sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child. All charges are felonies.
houstonherald.com
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
ozarkradionews.com
Houston Juvenile Injured In Hiking Accident
Houston, MO. – A 17-year-old juvenile has sustained serious injury and was transported by air medical transport following a hiking accident on Saturday. At roughly 4:30pm, a 17-year-old hiker fell around 30ft while hiking on the Narrows Trail, a hiking trail halfway between Houston and Bucyrus. The hiker appeared to fall off of a cliffside, and then rolled an additional 50 feet from the initial impact, seriously injuring them in the process.
Comments / 0