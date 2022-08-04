Read on 943thepoint.com
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Work Being Done in Berkeley, NJ, the Beachwood/Pine Beach Plaza
Recently, I've seen some work being done and more demolition of "things" in the plaza. Do you know of anything new happening in this location in Ocean County?. There were so many Facebook comments on this when we first heard about what might be moving in there. There were negatives...
Take a Look Inside Toms River’s New P.F. Chang’s Restaurant
TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you’re used to the P.F. Chang’s experience in Freehold and...
Your Family Will Love These 10 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic, even in the heat. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic. Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful. What do you...
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ
We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
Spooky Fun! A Stranger Things Light Show Coming to Brick, New Jersey
Looking for a spooky fun time this upcoming Halloween season? Enjoy light shows? Fan of the hit television series Stranger Things? Then this light show event in Ocean County may be just the thing you are looking for. The Casqueira Holiday Light Show in Brick Township is hosting their upcoming...
Two New Jersey residents were running massive drug operation in Ocean County, NJ and Monmouth County, NJ and Burlington County, NJ
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force along with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Travel to the Upside Down at Brick, NJ family’s ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween light show
BRICK — If you love the Netflix hit series, “Stranger Things” and Halloween, you’re going to love this spooky treat. When you think of holiday light shows, you probably first think of Christmas, right?. Well, a township family will be hosting “A Stranger Things Halloween Light...
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
Stunning $15M Long Branch, NJ mansion hides a secret in its walls
Hopefully, in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy. In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford. And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can...
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Lakewood, NJ man to spend quarter century in prison for stabbing a man to death
A Lakewood man is heading to prison following a series of guilty pleas and a sentence handed down in court for fatally stabbing a man along 2nd Avenue in the township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. On August 31, 2020, Lakewood Police responded to several 911 calls about...
