10 People Injured In A Multi-vehicle Crash Near Aero Drive (Shreveport, LA)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO