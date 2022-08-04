Read on 1057thehawk.com
This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Work Being Done in Berkeley, NJ, the Beachwood/Pine Beach Plaza
Recently, I've seen some work being done and more demolition of "things" in the plaza. Do you know of anything new happening in this location in Ocean County?. There were so many Facebook comments on this when we first heard about what might be moving in there. There were negatives...
Take a Look Inside Toms River’s New P.F. Chang’s Restaurant
TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you’re used to the P.F. Chang’s experience in Freehold and...
Your Family Will Love These 10 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic, even in the heat. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic. Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful. What do you...
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Beyond The Farm: So much to see, so much love at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ
If you haven't taken a trip to the corner of Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township where Allaire Community Farm is, you need to take that ride with your family, kids, friends, whoever, and enjoy all that they have to offer there -- and it's more than just animals and a farm, it's a home.
PhillyBite
Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill
- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
Spooky Fun! A Stranger Things Light Show Coming to Brick, New Jersey
Looking for a spooky fun time this upcoming Halloween season? Enjoy light shows? Fan of the hit television series Stranger Things? Then this light show event in Ocean County may be just the thing you are looking for. The Casqueira Holiday Light Show in Brick Township is hosting their upcoming...
Readers Select – Best Appetizers In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Thank you to our readers, listeners, friends and family for taking the time to submit your favorite appetizers in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. You have provided us with your selections that prove just how incredible the food and beverage restaurants are in Southern New Jersey. Our list and accompanying...
Two New Jersey residents were running massive drug operation in Ocean County, NJ and Monmouth County, NJ and Burlington County, NJ
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force along with the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
NJ Brewer Files Lawsuit Against Cape May Brewing Over Newly-Released Shore Tea Drink
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBS) — A lawsuit has been filed against Cape May Brewing by the former owner of Asbury Park Brewery. Jeff Plate, co-founder and former owner of Asbury Park Brewery claims he met with Cape May Brewing with a plan for creating a partnership over the newly-released hard ice tea drink, Shore Tea. They allegedly declined, only to introduce a beverage by the same name, two months later in collaboration with Wawa. Cape May Brewing released a statement calling the claims “groundless” and saying their Shore Tea was in development for more than six months. Any claims that the Peach Shore Tea product, name, branding or packaging were developed in imitation of anything from any third party are groundless. Cape May’s Peach Shore Tea collaboration with Wawa was a special release for the summer. Like all Cape May products, the recipe and look of Peach Shore Tea have been in development for more than six months, with the name and branding selected well in advance of their release to the public, in this case finalized in March 2022. Wawa is not named in the lawsuit.
