ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ

I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Lavallette, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Restaurants
Ocean County, NJ
Food & Drinks
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Breakfast Place#K Mart#Rt
94.5 PST

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PhillyBite

Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill

- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.7 The Hawk

Two New Jersey residents were running massive drug operation in Ocean County, NJ and Monmouth County, NJ and Burlington County, NJ

There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force along with the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
CBS Philly

NJ Brewer Files Lawsuit Against Cape May Brewing Over Newly-Released Shore Tea Drink

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBS) — A lawsuit has been filed against Cape May Brewing by the former owner of Asbury Park Brewery. Jeff Plate, co-founder and former owner of Asbury Park Brewery claims he met with Cape May Brewing with a plan for creating a partnership over the newly-released hard ice tea drink, Shore Tea. They allegedly declined, only to introduce a beverage by the same name, two months later in collaboration with Wawa. Cape May Brewing released a statement calling the claims “groundless” and saying their Shore Tea was in development for more than six months. Any claims that the Peach Shore Tea product, name, branding or packaging were developed in imitation of anything from any third party are groundless. Cape May’s Peach Shore Tea collaboration with Wawa was a special release for the summer. Like all Cape May products, the recipe and look of Peach Shore Tea have been in development for more than six months, with the name and branding selected well in advance of their release to the public, in this case finalized in March 2022. Wawa is not named in the lawsuit.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy