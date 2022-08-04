United Way volunteers pack more than 30,000 meals in 65 minutes to celebrate campaign kickoff holds kickoff event

Read on oanow.com
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn University Summer 2022 Graduation
Auburn University held its Summer 2022 graduation on Saturday in Neville Arena. Here are scenes from the College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts ceremonies.
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
Paws Humane Society to provide free animal vaccines, microchips at drive-through clinic on Saturday
Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked […]
Opelika-Auburn News
A break between semesters at Auburn means free parking downtown
With another Auburn University summer semester wrapping up, the city has announced there will be free parking in downtown Auburn. From now until Aug. 15, on-street parking in downtown Auburn, the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and the Gay Street Parking Lot will be free. “After getting...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
A-List No. 11: Central-Phenix City’s Tomarrion Parker plays with ‘reckless abandon’
It didn’t take long for Central-Phenix City coach Patrick Nix to see something different in Tomarrion Parker. “His motor, effort, physicality – all of it was special,” Nix said. “He had zero fear of playing the game and getting after it. Of course, he was tall and skinny then. He’s not so skinny now, and he is still playing with the same physicality and reckless abandon.”
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
Opelika-Auburn News
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
Opelika-Auburn News
Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Soldier Recruitment at Lowest Rate in Five Decades
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The military has to meet a certain recruitment goal to maintain its reach around the globe but so far, this year’s rate is the lowest since troops returned home from Vietnam in 1973. “Service means being proud of our country. In my case, it’s just...
Albany Herald
Pet food manufacturer plans $79M Georgia plant, but taxpayer-funded incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A global manufacturer of pet food ingredients plans to invest more than $79 million in a new Columbus facility. AFB International plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years. The St. Charles, Missouri-based company develops, manufactures and sells palatant ingredients that make pet foods and supplements taste better, helping ensure pets receive needed nutrients.
