Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)

Read on www.syracuse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
moderncampground.com
New Campground in New York: Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake
It’s never too late to go camping. In Cortland, New York, Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake just officially opened with 26 RV sites and 15 junior RV/camper sites. The larger RV sites are equipped with sewer, water, and electricity, while the junior RV sites have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New weekly feature highlights interesting, ‘under the radar’ newsmakers (Letter from the Editor)
Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard reporter Glenn Coin says he has written about “everything from Indian land claims to state tax policy” since he joined the newspaper in 1995. For the past several years, Glenn has mainly focused on weather, science, and environmental topics, but this week he launched a new regular feature that’s a little bit different.
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
localsyr.com
Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
CNY Inspirations: Finding home
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Deep in a pine-scented Maine woods is an Episcopal retreat camp, a place to focus, reflect and examine. “Draw your dream,” the workshop instructor encourages, one long ago...
RELATED PEOPLE
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
localsyr.com
Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
Today’s obits: Robert Baechle owned Corvette Barn in Syracuse for 45 years; was a race car driver
Robert P. “ Bob” Baechle, 87, died Monday, August 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Born in Utica, he was a 57-year member of the Sports Car Club of America, according to his obituary. He competed for 25 years in amateur and professional racing usually with a big block Corvette.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
cnycentral.com
Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1