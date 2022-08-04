ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)

By Alicia Cuadrado
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Lifestyle
Auburn, NY
Restaurants
Auburn, NY
Food & Drinks
Syracuse.com

New weekly feature highlights interesting, ‘under the radar’ newsmakers (Letter from the Editor)

Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard reporter Glenn Coin says he has written about “everything from Indian land claims to state tax policy” since he joined the newspaper in 1995. For the past several years, Glenn has mainly focused on weather, science, and environmental topics, but this week he launched a new regular feature that’s a little bit different.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Finding home

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Deep in a pine-scented Maine woods is an Episcopal retreat camp, a place to focus, reflect and examine. “Draw your dream,” the workshop instructor encourages, one long ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lowkey
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dining Out#Outdoor Dining#Hilly#Food Drink#Green Shutters
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy