Las Vegas Raiders: All eyes on Alex Leatherwood entering HOF Game

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
Boise State football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Second-year head coach Andy Avalos looks to make his mark as the face of Boise State football. After finishing third in its division only a year ago, Andy Avalos and his Boise State football team are expected to contend for a conference championship in what should be a deep Mountain West.
Five KC Chiefs who need a strong preseason to save their jobs
The Kansas City Chiefs are now less than a week away from playing an actual football game. Some people may take issue with calling the preseason an “actual football game”, but two teams play each other, the score is kept, and NFL jobs are on the line. While the final score may not matter, how players perform definitely has an impact on who makes the team.
MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
Leo Chenal comes with limited expectations for rookie year
Chiefs rookie linebacker, Leo Chenal, is one of the most physical players on the roster, but fans should keep expectations realistic heading into the season. With the 103rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Leo Chenal, a linebacker from the University of Wisconsin. One of the beefiest second-level players in the ‘22 class, Chenal had the most tackles (96) and the most tackles for loss (18.5) on the Badgers in 2021 and was second on his team in sacks (8).
DWCS Week 3: Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego live weigh-in results
DWCS week 3: Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego live weigh-in results. Fighters will weigh-on on Monday for Dana White Contender Series week 3 with one of the strongest cards the UFC has put together. NCAA wrestling standout Bo Nickal will compete in his second professional fight against undefeated Zachary Borrego....
What newest recruit gives the Ohio State basketball team
The Ohio State basketball program has been killing it on the recruiting trail this summer. Chris Holtmann has done a really good job of recruiting the state of Ohio and has clearly made it a priority to try to get the best talent from the state, but their newest recruit isn’t from Ohio.
