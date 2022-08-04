ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas Raiders: All eyes on Alex Leatherwood entering HOF Game

By Alexander Failes
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL
FanSided

Five KC Chiefs who need a strong preseason to save their jobs

The Kansas City Chiefs are now less than a week away from playing an actual football game. Some people may take issue with calling the preseason an “actual football game”, but two teams play each other, the score is kept, and NFL jobs are on the line. While the final score may not matter, how players perform definitely has an impact on who makes the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Alabama State
FanSided

MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
MLB
FanSided

Leo Chenal comes with limited expectations for rookie year

Chiefs rookie linebacker, Leo Chenal, is one of the most physical players on the roster, but fans should keep expectations realistic heading into the season. With the 103rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Leo Chenal, a linebacker from the University of Wisconsin. One of the beefiest second-level players in the ‘22 class, Chenal had the most tackles (96) and the most tackles for loss (18.5) on the Badgers in 2021 and was second on his team in sacks (8).
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

DWCS Week 3: Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego live weigh-in results

DWCS week 3: Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego live weigh-in results. Fighters will weigh-on on Monday for Dana White Contender Series week 3 with one of the strongest cards the UFC has put together. NCAA wrestling standout Bo Nickal will compete in his second professional fight against undefeated Zachary Borrego....
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

What newest recruit gives the Ohio State basketball team

The Ohio State basketball program has been killing it on the recruiting trail this summer. Chris Holtmann has done a really good job of recruiting the state of Ohio and has clearly made it a priority to try to get the best talent from the state, but their newest recruit isn’t from Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy