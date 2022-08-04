Clayton County Police Chief moves officer indicted for murder to non-training duty

Read on www.news-daily.com
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Marietta murder. The sheriff's office said Donald Bannister was arrested in East Point. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges in Cobb County. Investigators said they linked Bannister to a...
Clayton News Daily
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
WXIA 11 Alive
Ex-Clayton County deputy took deal to plead guilty in beating case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Brandon Myers, an ex-Clayton County sheriff's deputy who was fired after he was captured on video beating a man during a traffic stop, took a guilty plea earlier this summer in the 2020 case. It's a rare guilty outcome among recent metro Atlanta law enforcement...
One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment
Kristopher Hutchens, one of the cops who killed Jamarion Robinson, is still on the job and, until recently, he was a training officer. The post One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment appeared first on NewsOne.
4-year-old dies after shooting herself in mother’s car on I-85, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening and have charged the child’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis in her death. Police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
wgxa.tv
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
Mom demands termination of Clayton County officer charged in her son's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 called for the termination of a Clayton County officer who has remained with the department even after being indicted for murder in the case last year. Jamarion Robinson, 26,...
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Man targets elderly in cyber fraud scams, ordered to pay over $200,000 to his victims
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lawrenceville man pleaded guilty to his involvement in cyber fraud scams against the elderly and was ordered to pay over $200,00 to his victims, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Carr said on Aug. 3 that Borin Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple counts of...
1 person dead after being shot at Atlanta apartment building, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, police say. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have confirmed that one person was...
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputy charged with DUI, placed on leave
CONYERS, Ga. - A Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy faces DUI charges stemming from an arrest in Conyers. The Conyers Police Department stopped Deputy Gregory Ducre for speeding on Wednesday. The police department arrested him for the traffic violation, as well as reckless driving and DUI. The Rockdale County Sheriff's...
