Are we in a recession? Here are both sides of the argument and why it's even a debate

Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after unexpectedly robust jobs data increased the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2 basis points to 3.0383%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China's military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan's president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
Final Trades: DIS, CPRI, F & GDX
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Mike Khouw.
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
Better Fintech Stock: Upstart vs. Affirm
Which of these disruptive fintech stocks will bounce back?
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — August 5, 2022
The major averages were mixed this week with the Dow closing down slightly, the S&P 500 eking out another gain and the Nasdaq closing higher as it worked to regain more ground as the most beat up of the major averages this year. While expectations lately have been for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its aggressive pace of rate hikes, Friday's better-than-expected jobs report threw a bit of a wrench into the narrative. Bond yields rose on worries the Fed would be more aggressive in fighting inflation.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
These are the top 10 best and worst places to live in the world—and you won't find the U.S. on either list
This week, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released their Global Liveability Index ranking of the top 10 best and 10 worst places to live in the world in 2022. The index scored 172 cities in five categories: culture, health care, education, infrastructure, and entertainment. Cities in Scandinavia dominate the list...
The market's biggest winners and losers in the Inflation Reduction Act
Automakers are winners in the Inflation Reduction Act, but maybe not as much as you think, and maybe not Tesla. Utilities (and ratepayers) get tax breaks for renewable energy. Amazon on the list of companies likely to pay more taxes. Elon Musk's prediction that lithium refiners will get rich will...
Inflation Reduction Act earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security
The U.S. Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, earmarking $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. CNBC reports.
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston
Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron, and Disney are today's stocks: Pro Market Movers August 5. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Rosenberg Research President David Rosenberg. Watch CNBC's full interview with LinkedIn's Karin Kimbrough and Mastercard's Michelle Meyer. an hour ago. watch now. VIDEO04:19. Watch CNBC's full interview with Wilmington Trust's...
Palantir shares fall more than 14% following earnings report
Palantir reported second-quarter results Monday that showed a loss per share compared with projections for earnings, but the company beat revenue expectations. Revenue for the quarter increased 26% year over year, and commercial revenue grew 46% year over year. Palantir reported second-quarter results before the bell Monday that showed a...
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month. Brent crude futures dropped $1.66, or 1.8%, to $93.26 per barrel. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.
China defends ditching U.S. talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
China's Defense Ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences." Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded...
Gold slips as strong U.S. data boosts bets of big Fed rate hike
Gold prices edged lower on Monday after solid U.S. jobs data last week boosted the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,771.74 per ounce, as of 0454 GMT, after dropping 1% in the...
Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — August 5, 2022
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston. Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron, and Disney are today's stocks: Pro Market Movers August 5. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Rosenberg Research President David Rosenberg. 3 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO05:57. Watch CNBC's full interview with LinkedIn's Karin Kimbrough and...
Retirees may be focusing on the wrong risks to financial security, due to 'exaggerated assessments of market volatility'
When asked what the biggest financial risk is to their retirements, retirees cite the markets as No. 1. But it turns out longevity, the prospect they may live longer than expected, is actually the biggest financial risk they face. Here's what the research suggests retirees can do to better address...
Cash withdrawals in the UK soar as Brits grapple with the rising cost of living
Brits are using cash as a way to manage their budgets as inflation in the country is expected to peak at over 13% in October. Britain's Post Office, which offers banking services as well as mail, handled a record £801 million ($967 million) in personal cash withdrawals in July.
