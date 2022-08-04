ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan weddings cost $25K in 2021. Expect to pay more this year.

By Lindsay Moore
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes

August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Dryden, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 16,137 new COVID cases, 137 new deaths

Health officials identified 16,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last week, which is less than half of the previous week’s total. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 137 COVID deaths from the last week. The state reports new cases and deaths once per week, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#S Club#Wedding Planner#Brides Alik
1470 WFNT

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years

In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?

Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
DETROIT, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy