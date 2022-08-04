ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Factbox-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

Aug 8 (Reuters) - More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 27,800 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths. read more.
Is the Ramree Island Crocodile Massacre a Myth?

Troops of the 15th Indian corps land on Ramree Island off the coast of Burma during World War II, February 1945 Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images. In early 1945, as part of the Pacific War during World War II, Allied forces pinned down 1,000 Japanese soldiers in a mangrove swamp off the coast of Burma (now Myanmar). Only 20 of the Japanese fighters made it out alive. The rest were reportedly eaten alive by hordes of prehistoric-looking saltwater crocodiles. According to one Allied commander:
'Heatflation': How High Temperatures Send Food Prices Soaring

Vicious heat waves are sweeping parts of the globe, along with the dangers that come with blazing-hot temperatures: wildfires, dehydration and even death. The hot weather could also push prices up for food, making inflation even worse. Western Europe has been facing sweltering temperatures; the thermostat hit triple digits more...
