ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse freshman Judah Mintz played one-on-one with a 10-year-old at CNS camp. ‘It was so cool’

By Donna Ditota
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Cicero, NY
Sports
City
North Syracuse, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Cicero, NY
Basketball
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football WR Isaiah Jones will miss some time with an injury

Syracuse, N.Y. — A promising wide receiver will be sidelined as a result of an injury sustained earlier this week in practice. Isaiah Jones, a third-year receiver who is competing for a role at outside receiver, watched practice from the sideline with his arm in a sling. The school didn’t specify the injury or say how long he will be out.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Lehigh Valley edges out Syracuse, 7-4

Allentown, PA – The Lehigh Valley IronPigs eeked out another close game against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night, edging the road team by a 7-4 final on a muggy Saturday night in Allentown. The IronPigs have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series. 10 of the 17 games the two teams have played against one another so far this season have been decided by three runs or less. Syracuse has won five of those ten games.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse powers its way to 6-3 Friday night win at Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA – The Syracuse Mets snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night, roaring out to an early lead and never looking back on their way to a 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on a warm, summer evening at Coca-Cola Park. Francisco Álvarez homered for the second time in three games, and Connor Grey pitched six innings of one-run baseball en route to the win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter signs with Dolphins

Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter has signed with the Miami Dolphins, joining the team in the preseason to compete for the starting job. Hofrichter will compete with 13-year veteran Thomas Morstead for the job. The team announced the signing of Hofrichter on Friday, waiving Tommy Heatherly...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
spectrumlocalnews.com

For Watertown mixed martial arts fighter, it's all about coming home

With more than 1,000 people rooting him on, hometown boy Jeremy Campos was living out a dream. He entered the octagon for his very first mixed martial arts fight on a card in Watertown. “Everything over the last couple of months has led up to this moment," Campos said before...
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips

Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cns#The Syracuse University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Dealing With Another Stabbing At Destiny USA Mall

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘My Favorite Girlfriend’: Syracuse native’s new rom-com explores love and mental health

A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Bonnie Piesse (”Obi-Wan Kenobi”) and Tyler Johnson (”The Young and the Restless”). The movie follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder).
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy