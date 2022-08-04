Syracuse freshman Judah Mintz played one-on-one with a 10-year-old at CNS camp. ‘It was so cool’

Read on www.syracuse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Axe: 22 questions about Syracuse football for the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy football, everyone. The 2022 Syracuse football season is underway with the Orange just wrapping its first week of training camp.
Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sums up official visit: Meeting the players, Jim Boeheim’s house and golf
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella’s official visit to Syracuse over the last two days mirrored most other recruits’ trips to the SU campus. The highly-regarded 6-foot-11 big in the 2023 class saw the Carmelo K. Anthony Center, toured the school’s campus, and met the Orange players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse football WR Isaiah Jones will miss some time with an injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — A promising wide receiver will be sidelined as a result of an injury sustained earlier this week in practice. Isaiah Jones, a third-year receiver who is competing for a role at outside receiver, watched practice from the sideline with his arm in a sling. The school didn’t specify the injury or say how long he will be out.
Lehigh Valley edges out Syracuse, 7-4
Allentown, PA – The Lehigh Valley IronPigs eeked out another close game against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night, edging the road team by a 7-4 final on a muggy Saturday night in Allentown. The IronPigs have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series. 10 of the 17 games the two teams have played against one another so far this season have been decided by three runs or less. Syracuse has won five of those ten games.
Syracuse powers its way to 6-3 Friday night win at Lehigh Valley
Allentown, PA – The Syracuse Mets snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night, roaring out to an early lead and never looking back on their way to a 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on a warm, summer evening at Coca-Cola Park. Francisco Álvarez homered for the second time in three games, and Connor Grey pitched six innings of one-run baseball en route to the win.
Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter signs with Dolphins
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter has signed with the Miami Dolphins, joining the team in the preseason to compete for the starting job. Hofrichter will compete with 13-year veteran Thomas Morstead for the job. The team announced the signing of Hofrichter on Friday, waiving Tommy Heatherly...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
For Watertown mixed martial arts fighter, it's all about coming home
With more than 1,000 people rooting him on, hometown boy Jeremy Campos was living out a dream. He entered the octagon for his very first mixed martial arts fight on a card in Watertown. “Everything over the last couple of months has led up to this moment," Campos said before...
Today’s obits: Robert Baechle owned Corvette Barn in Syracuse for 45 years; was a race car driver
Robert P. “ Bob” Baechle, 87, died Monday, August 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Born in Utica, he was a 57-year member of the Sports Car Club of America, according to his obituary. He competed for 25 years in amateur and professional racing usually with a big block Corvette.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips
Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young M.A’s ‘Island Summer’ concert canceled at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, N.Y. — Young M.A’s stop in Syracuse has been canceled on the same day the rapper was scheduled to perform. Young M.A’s “Island Summer” concert at the Landmark Theater was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the theater said Saturday afternoon. The show...
Today’s obituaries: Donna J. DiRaddo owned Central NY Barado’s restaurants
Donna J. DiRaddo, 61, of Central Square, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Syracuse, she was a graduate of West Genesee High School, Onondaga Community College, and later became a self-taught culinary chef, according to her obituary. She was...
cnycentral.com
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'
MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
See 15 photos of large Syracuse apartment fire that left 14 people without a home
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took 65 firefighters to put out a blaze Thursday that ripped through a large apartment building south of Syracuse University. The fire damaged the building so badly that 14 people needed to find a place to live through the American Red Cross, fire officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Dealing With Another Stabbing At Destiny USA Mall
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
‘My Favorite Girlfriend’: Syracuse native’s new rom-com explores love and mental health
A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Bonnie Piesse (”Obi-Wan Kenobi”) and Tyler Johnson (”The Young and the Restless”). The movie follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder).
33-year-old man shot in leg in Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Near Westside area of Syracuse just before midnight Saturday, police said. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital where the man had been dropped off by someone in a car, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0