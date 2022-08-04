One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville

Read on thebaynet.com
Cappy Fann
5d ago
Southern Maryland getting more and more like DC, Maryland, and parts of Prince George's. Y'all can keep your crime and criminals. We certainly don't want them.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Bay Net
Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, at approximately 8:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one reportedly trapped on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Pegg Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the collision still in...
Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnav.com
More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn
Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
NBC Washington
Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington
A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
Teen Busted For Trespassing, Threatening Driver With Handgun Days Apart In St. Mary's County
A teenager in Maryland is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing driver in St. Mary’s County near a busy intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park resident Leah Michelle Hicks, 18, was apprehended by members of the sheriff's office following an investigation...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Karen Baker, 14-Year-Old; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Karen Baker, 14y/o black female. Last seen: in Lexington Park, 08/07/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Karen Baker, please call 911 or;. Contact...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
Bay Net
Two Patients Transported Following Crash In Hollywood, Power Lines Down
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash that has resulted in injuries and power outages in St. Mary’s County. At approximately 7:04 p.m. on August 7, first responders were dispatched to a reported crash in the 24000 block of Sotterley Road with reports of power lines down and potential injuries.
Home grill sparks 2-alarm blaze in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 7200 block of Paperback Terrace in Laurel for a report of a grill on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames had extended through the roof of a townhouse and the roof had partially collapsed.
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Violating Protective Order Four Times In Three Months
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Jonathan Jacob Resnick, 48, of Lexington Park, was arrested last week for violating a protective order issued on behalf of a repeat victim. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance happening in the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park.
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
mocoshow.com
Suspect in Custody After Being Found With BB Gun Following ‘Suspicious Situation’ at Gaithersburg Target
Per Gaithersburg Police: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section investigated a suspicious situation that occurred at the Target located at 25 Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department...
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Transported To Hospital After Dirt Bike Crash In St. Mary’s
BUSHWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital after being injured in a dirt bike accident last night. At approximately 7:27 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to Wicomico Drive for a reported dirt bike crash with potential injuries.
Comments / 3