Detroit, MI

MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race

Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
This Blazers-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Portland

There’s an old adage in the NBA: “defense wins championships”. Like most cliches, there is some truth in that. Of course, offense wins you championships too. Generally speaking, the team hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of a given season is strong on both ends of the floor. Still, that saying exists because defense tends to get overlooked.
