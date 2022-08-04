Read on pistonpowered.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Heat-Jazz Trade
Some people will tell you that life is a rat race. You don’t have to participate, but don’t complain if you get left behind if you refuse to run. Pat Riley knows this. He’s been running for as long as NBA fans can remember. As a general...
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career
Kyle Kuzma provided his insights on how LeBron James altered his NBA future during his Lakers tenure.
Lakers News: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma Provide Hot Takes on Austin Reaves
Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that Lakers guard Austin Reaves should shed either of his current nicknames.
3 biggest stars from Commanders’ camp practice at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders practiced in front of thousands of fans at FedEx Field Saturday night. The practice served as the most noteworthy day of training camp to date and fans really helped create a game-like atmosphere. Of course, all eyes were on Carson Wentz, who’s endured a rocky start to...
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
MLB・
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Mario Cristobal Talks Opening Camp with Joe Rose
The Miami Hurricanes opened up training camp on Friday in Coral Gables as they get set for their season opener on September 3rd against Bethune. Expectations are already high under new Head Coach
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite at Concert During Offseason
Two years ago, James Harden started the 2020-2021 NBA season as a member of the Houston Rockets. While Houston was Harden’s home for the eight years prior, the former MVP didn’t like the idea of staying around for the ninth season. Although Harden suited up and appeared in eight games that year, he ...
This Blazers-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Portland
There’s an old adage in the NBA: “defense wins championships”. Like most cliches, there is some truth in that. Of course, offense wins you championships too. Generally speaking, the team hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of a given season is strong on both ends of the floor. Still, that saying exists because defense tends to get overlooked.
Lou Whitaker's No. 1 etched into Tigers history: 'One of the greatest moments in my life'
When Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has a chance to teach a baseball history lesson, he takes it. And so, Friday afternoon, he sat in the clubhouse with his pitchers — Tyler Alexander, Jason Foley, Tarik Skubal and Will Vest — talking about the weekend's upcoming ceremony. He...
