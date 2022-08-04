Read on www.wishtv.com
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. The U.S. Department of Labor said last week that the U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July — much more than expected. But another survey of the job market, the household survey, paints a...
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
‘This really is history’: World’s first smart mailbox in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Lawrence is opening its doors to new technology for mail delivery. On Monday, traditional postal mail was delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. The smart mailbox can receive or send food, medicine, groceries, and more. “We’ve talked to the Guinness...
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Dress for Success Clothing Drive to benefit Central Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boone County Commissioners and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Dress For Success Indianapolis (DFSI), are hosting a clothing donation drive August 5-15. DFSI empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools that are necessary to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.
Lilly, Visit Indy speak out against abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a strict new abortion bill into law, one of Indiana’s largest companies spoke out against the measure. “Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.
Black community feels left out of DeHaan Estate development talks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — M Development, a developer based in Aspen, Colorado, recently bought the 100-plus-acre DeHaan Estate and is now asking the City of Indianapolis to rezone it into commercial property. However, some members of the Black community that live around the Estate say they’ve been left out of...
Gadget Guy showcases cocktail maker, automatic shade opener, pizza oven
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — David Novak, commonly known as The Gadget Guy, stopped by to show us seven new gadgets! Here are his picks:. For cocktail lovers and passionate mixologists, there’s nothing like the Bartesian. This smart high-end cocktail-maker machine is super-straightforward to use, working based on recyclable pre-mixed cocktail capsules that make it easy for you to serve cocktails with the push of a button. Its cocktail capsules already come pre-filled with the exact fresh ingredients that would be necessary to make a high-quality cocktail. The ingredients are automatically mixed by the machine with your spirit of choice. For mixing together its alcoholic beverages with your cocktail capsule, the machine utilizes four 26 oz. Removable Glass Bottles which can hold a selection of up to 4 of your spirits of your choice, such as whiskey, tequila, vodka, rum, gin, etc.
Tasty Takeout: SmockTown Brewery
Today’s Tasty Takeout is SmockTown Brewery! Owner Mark Sublette and Bartender Callee joined us from their Greenwood brewery.
IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a...
Performing arts industry is flourishing in Indianapolis
Tom Alvarez is an experienced theatre journalist here in Indianapolis, and a Life.Style.Live! contributor. He gives us insights into what’s happening behind the scenes in the exciting world of performing arts. Alvarez said the business of performing arts is flourishing right now, especially after Covid-19 cases have lowered. Audiences...
Meet Bloomington’s Newest Restaurant The Elm
The Elm – located in Bloomington, Indiana – is the town’s hot new restaurant! Chef Dan Thomas joined us on the show today. He made seared sea scallops with summer succotash, fennel soubise and a tomato beurre blanc with smoked trout roe. The restaurant is located at...
IMPD interviewing ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday gas station shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were interviewing a “person of interest” following a Tuesday morning shooting at an east-side gas station. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at a Conoco gas station in the 5200 block of East 38th Street. That’s just east of Emerson Avenue near the Forest Manor neighborhood.
Scientists say when it comes to the brain, nothing good happens after midnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new paper published in Frontiers in Network Physiology, scientists claim a person’s brain is not meant to be awake after midnight. Neurologists at Massachusetts General Hospital reviewed evidence regarding the link between brain function, the body’s sleep-wake cycle and human behavior at night. They discovered chemicals in the brain change driving negative shifts in both attitude and behavior.
Why backpack-related injuries can send kids to the E.R.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As students get back into the classroom, health officials are warning families about backpack-related injuries. Dr. Catherine King, a muscular radiologist with Northwest Radiology in Indianapolis, says an estimated 7,500 children each year go to the emergency room with injuries related to heavy backpacks. “Some of...
Another hot and humid day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs once again will climb into the lower 90s but feels like temperatures soar close to 100. Shower chances are possible for the next few days. Relief from the high heat and humidity is on the way. TODAY: There’s a slight chance some spots may start...
Humid start to the week but relief is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Incredibly humid start to the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this morning. It stays humid throughout the day with highs near 90. TODAY: We start out with mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be humid with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Humidity values will make it feel like it’s in the low and middle 90s. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We may see a few spotty showers during the day but we see a better chance for showers and storms later this evening.
Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County to host Posh Picnic event
We had an entire picnic in our studio today! That was just a preview of the fun to come at the Posh Picnic event, hosted by Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at the Coxhall Estate. April Williams, Executive Director...
Tracking Monday night rain, then gradual turn towards refreshing air
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued to see the miserable air train roll along through our Monday. This lead way to pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours. We are tracking bits of active weather over the next couple of days before pleasant air returns. Monday night: Rain and...
Remaining muggy with a few chances at rain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few chances of storms are in the forecast, but the chance of severe weather is very low over the next few days. TONIGHT: Clouds and any pop up storms from the afternoon will diminish. Mostly clear skies can be expected, but still muggy. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
