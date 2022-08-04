IMF tells Europe to let consumers bear the brunt of higher bills to encourage energy saving

Read on www.cnbc.com
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
Can’t pay, won’t pay: thousands in Britain vow to ignore energy bills
Like millions of people across Britain, Josina, a teacher from Sheffield, is being pushed into poverty by rising energy prices. This October, when bills are set to rise again, she will have to cut back on food and other essentials if she has any hope of keeping up with the payments.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t Pay: Government says campaign for energy bill payers’ strike is ‘highly irresponsible’
The government has said a campaign for energy customers to go on strike and refuse to pay rising tariffs is “highly irresponsible”.A campaign group called Don't Pay says 70,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity in protest of escalating costs.The government’s energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, is currently set at £1,971 a year for a typical household – but it is predicted to rise to well over £3,000 from 1 October.There are also warnings that prices could go even higher in April 2023, hitting around £3,700 on current trajectories. Don’t...
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
CNBC
China defends ditching U.S. talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
China's Defense Ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences." Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded...
FOXBusiness
Manchin's inflation bill includes BBB's 'most economically damaging provision,' analysis shows
Democrats' inflation bill includes a provision from the Build Back Better Act (BBB) which a nonpartisan analysis deemed the "most economically damaging provision." The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced last week by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would introduce a 15% minimum tax on corporate book income, or the income that corporations list on public earnings reports. However, the same tax was included in BBB, President Biden's budget proposal that Manchin ultimately tanked over concerns the bill would dampen economic growth and worsen inflation.
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
eenews.net
U.S. solar faces new barriers after year of ‘crisis’
The solar industry’s recent doomsday predictions gave way to unequivocal optimism yesterday after the Democratic climate bill cleared the Senate, even as other obstacles to expansion await the technology. Leaders of the biggest solar trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said during a media call that the...
CNBC
Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says
Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
What the ‘historic’ Inflation Reduction Act means for your bank account
Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Americans could benefit from lower prescription drug and energy costs if the IRA becomes law.
Canada is taxing luxury cars, yachts, and private jets as celebrities come under scrutiny for their emissions
The 10% tax on the purchases of luxury aircraft, cars, and boats in Canada comes as celebrities like Drake are under fire for their private jet usage.
U.S. fuel retailers rail against green aviation fuel tax credit
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. fuel retailers are fighting the inclusion of a tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Democrats' $430 billion spending bill, arguing SAF is more carbon intense and less efficient than renewable diesel.
ValueWalk
Biggest Ever Climate Change Bill Shows Why Investors Must Embrace ESG
The U.S. Senate’s passing of a sweeping $430 billion bill to help fight climate change underscores why “every investor needs exposure” to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments to build wealth over the long-term. This is the conclusion from Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group,...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
Exclusive: Missouri attorney general investigates Morningstar over ESG ratings
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has launched an investigation into whether Morningstar Inc (MORN.O) violated a state consumer-protection law through its evaluations of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, his office told Reuters.
Historic climate bill to supercharge clean energy industry
The climate and energy provisions of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would speed greenhouse gas cuts and put the U.S. on track to deliver the lion's share of President Biden's target for 2030.
