Kamala Harris Calls Mass. a ‘Model' for Protecting Reproductive Rights

Buffalo Bob
5d ago
Had to stop at the Vineyard and visit O’bama. Never mind the little people in this state. Stay home giggles your not wanted here
Reply
7
Hele Borg
5d ago
Seriously we know you’re visiting Obama the other fool that was in the White House. Give it up you are never getting back in
Reply
4
Ley
5d ago
This administration loves coming to Mass., but they’ve lost their way to the southern border….
Reply(1)
4
More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
