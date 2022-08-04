ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Kamala Harris Calls Mass. a ‘Model' for Protecting Reproductive Rights

By Mary Markos
NECN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 29

Buffalo Bob
5d ago

Had to stop at the Vineyard and visit O’bama. Never mind the little people in this state. Stay home giggles your not wanted here

Reply
7
Hele Borg
5d ago

Seriously we know you’re visiting Obama the other fool that was in the White House. Give it up you are never getting back in

Reply
4
Ley
5d ago

This administration loves coming to Mass., but they’ve lost their way to the southern border….

Reply(1)
4
