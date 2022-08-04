Jesus, our rabbi, is calling you to follow him

Some Biblical scholars believe that in the first century, it was deemed the highest of honors for a young man to be chosen by a rabbi. If the rabbi thought you were bright enough to follow his lead and do precisely as he did, he would say, “Follow me.”

Parents were pleased to know their offspring were chosen for this high honor, and they would say, “May you be covered with the dust of your rabbi.” In other words, may you walk so closely to your rabbi that you both factually and figuratively be covered in his dust.

A chosen follower was expected to take on the mannerisms of the rabbi so that one day the rabbi’s ideas would be perpetuated to future generations right down to the slightest nuance. The rabbi’s walk, gestures, dress, facial expressions, and especially his teachings, were to be replicated by his chosen follower.

When the rabbi rejected a young man, the rabbi would say, “Go home, and pray that your offspring may become a rabbi. Go home and learn the family business.”

I wonder if this might have happened to young Levi? Mark recalls (in Mark 2:14) that Levi was the son of Alphaeus. I wonder if a rabbi had rejected Levi? Levi was a tax collector. No one liked tax collectors because they would add value for themselves to survive. Unfortunately, some tax collectors would add too much value and fleece the people. I can imagine Levi wanting to be done with such a questionable occupation.

In that day, your choice was to do what your father did. Perhaps tax collecting had been handed from father to son for generations? Scripture does not tell us; all Scripture says is Levi was the son of Alphaeus. Scripture does not tell us that a rabbi had ever rejected Levi; I merely wonder.

Scripture does tell us that The Rabbi, Jesus, said to Levi, “Follow Me.” Immediately, Levi left his work as a tax collector and followed Jesus. I wonder how thrilled Levi was to hear Jesus’ words? Levi could leave his old life behind and start afresh. Levi had been chosen as a bright young man to follow and replicate The Rabbi Jesus in every way — leaving the old and embracing the new.

We often lose the understanding of just how life-changing the call of a rabbi was in the first century; it was a life-altering high calling. The fact is, this high calling is still offered today. Today, it is offered to more than just young men.

The Rabbi, Jesus, asks children, the elderly, women, men, and people from all walks of life, to follow Him. As Romans 10:9 tells us, we accept this high calling by placing our belief in His atoning work for our lives.

First John 1:9 assures us that He will forgive us if we confess our sins. Jesus has made the way for us to follow Him. We start this journey of following Him by putting our belief in His atoning work. We trust that He has forgiven all our sin debt and that His righteousness now covers us. Then, we learn the ways of our Rabbi and share His teachings with others.

If you have never accepted the call of Rabbi Jesus, receive Him today. He is saying, ‘follow Me.’ Follow Jesus and “may you be covered with the dust of The Rabbi.”

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends.