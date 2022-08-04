Turning heads: Perquimans' Winslow drawing MLB scouts' attention, will participate in East Coast Pro showcase and Perfect Game All-American Classic

While former Pirate Tanner Thach mulls his future after being selected in last month’s Major League Baseball draft, a current Pirate is on what he hopes will be his own path to the MLB draft.

Macon Winslow, a rising senior at Perquimans who, along with Thach, helped lead the Pirates to a second straight state title in June, has been playing a lot of baseball this summer outside of Hertford.

He’s a member of the Canes National team from the Perfect Game organization and Pro5 Academy. Both teams can be closely watched by MLB scouts.

And this summer, it seems to have paid off for the all-North Carolina catcher.

August will be a big month for Winslow. He has been selected to perform at the East Coast Pro Showcase this week and will play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic later in the month. Only so many of the nation’s top high school players get to participate in the two events.

“It’s a sense of gratitude because I’ve really worked my butt off,” Winslow said. “To see that paying off, it’s amazing. I feel like I’m probably one of the hardest workers out there. I work my butt off day in and day out to be recognized like that.”

The East Coast Pro event begins today. Winslow is in Hoover, Alabama, along with 179 other top high school players from the East Coast.

Players only get to participate if a Major League scout sees them play and invites them to try out.

For Winslow, it was Los Angeles Dodgers scout Jonah Rosenthal who had him try out on the campus of UNC-Greensboro on June 27.

He officially got the East Coast Pro invite a couple weeks later.

The first day of the event features a pro-style workout in front of scouts including batting practice, a 60-yard dash and getting throws timed.

After that, Winslow will participate in four different games stretching through Friday as a member of the Athletics.

The Athletics, whose coach is Oakland Athletics scout Neil Avent, features players from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. They are one of six regional teams participating in the event.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to go out there and show my talent to professional scouts,” Winslow said. “I’m excited to go out there and compete against the best competition on the East Coast and meet a lot of new guys.”

Later this month, Winslow will travel to Arizona to play in an event that has featured more than a few current MLB players in the past. The Perfect Game All-American Classic features 61 of the top high school players in the country. Winslow will be playing in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home ballpark, Chase Field.

It will not be the first time Winslow has played in an MLB stadium. He did that a couple of weeks back when he played in the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field in a Perfect Game National Showcase event on July 21.

That event featured the top 250 players, Winslow said, and it’s what he did there that got him the official invite to the classic on July 27.

In the second of two games in which he participated, Winslow hit a three-run home run into the left field seats to give his team a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

“I can’t even explain the feeling,” Winslow said. “You see it on TV all the time and obviously the field plays a little bigger there, but I hit in the air and I didn’t want to pimp it because I was in a big league stadium and it’s way out there. I was expecting it to go out, but I look up and it lands seven rows up the bleachers and I’m just like, ‘Wow, I did that.’

“So that’s probably the top baseball moment I’ve ever had, hitting a home run in a big league stadium.”

Winslow said it was cool to play on the same field so many MLB greats have played on. His second cousin, Trot Nixon, played for the Boston Red Sox, a divisional rival of the Rays, so Winslow grew up watching a lot of TV highlights with “The Trop” as the setting.

Now in its 20th year, the Perfect Game All-American Classic has featured future MLB most valuable players like Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Buster Posey, Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman.

Last year’s game featured many first-round selections in the most recent MLB Draft. And of the 944 players ever to play in the game, more than 750 have been drafted and 243 of those reached the big leagues, according to Perfect Game’s website.

Despite what seem like good odds he’ll follow high school teammate Thach as a MLB draft selectee — Thach was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of last month’s draft — the Duke University commit says he’s trying not to think too far ahead.

“I don’t go into every day thinking about that,” Winslow said. “I kind of go in every day thinking of a clean slate and I’m just working my butt off to get to the next (level) whether that be Duke or a professional career. It’s been a dream of mine to get in the big leagues one day, so obviously that would be something I’d be interested in, but I try and just work hard every day.”

Winslow is also looking forward to the Classic because of its partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. While Winslow is in Arizona, he and other players will visit a local children’s hospital and interact with the kids.

“Really looking forward to it and getting to know those kids,” he said.

Each player has their own fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and you can help Winslow with donations by texting PGAAC42 to 71777.

The Perfect Game All-American Classic begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, and can be seen on ESPNU.