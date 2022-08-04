ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postcards from Ukraine: Shipping mistake saves Ukrainian soldier's life

By By Cheri L. Sheridan Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

My young Ukrainian friends, Yehor and Vika sent this photo in their work with bulava.org, the small but mighty organization that provides hand-to-hand support to their fellow Ukrainians.

Mistakes are embarrassing, frustrating, at times expensive, and rarely save a life.

For 60-year-old Vasyl, fate proved a powerful ally as a shipping mistake resulted in his survival. He, like many Ukrainian men conscripted to fight, are ill prepared for battle. They get nine days of training and often have no former experience with weapons, ammunition or combat. They receive the barest necessities of gear and the newly-minted soldiers, often working class, lack the resources to buy the equipment that could save their lives.

So, Bulava received a request from a partnering organization in Ukraine for items like strong boots, helmets, goggles and gloves. They sourced them, packed them and shipped them to Ukraine where volunteers would claim and distribute the items to waiting men in Odessa, in southern Ukraine.

At the same time, Bulava received a request for medical supplies in a town called Uzhhorod, in western Ukraine, near the Hungarian border. Included in the request, was the urgent need for combat first-aid supplies and tourniquets to stem life-threatening blood loss in battle.

As fate would have it, the boxes got mixed up in shipment. A mistake. A mix-up. An oversight. The medical supplies went to Odessa and the uniform supplies went to Uzhhorod. The health care workers got boots and helmets. The soldiers got bandages.

In the confusion, Vasyl, was handed a first-aid kit that contained the tourniquet, along with a few other items. Then he was sent into battle, feeling unprotected and vulnerable.

Days later, Vasyl’s unit was under attack by a drone assault dropping bombs in the outskirts of Odessa. All of the men in Vasyl’s unit died. Except Vasyl. He was saved by a mistake. A mix-up. An oversight. The first-aid kit meant for another citizen, was placed in Vasyl’s hands ... and saved his life. He sustained a major leg injury but was able to apply a tourniquet that kept him alive until he was carried to a field hospital where he is expected to survive.

Hearing the story, the volunteer in Ukraine who distributed the items, simply said “By the way, God sees us.” Maybe fate has nothing to do with it. It’s not just a “coincidence.” God’s eyes look gently on Ukraine, and especially on a man called Vasyl.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.

The Perquimans Weekly

