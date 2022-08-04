Prestin claims primary; advances to November

EagleHerald Editor

MENOMINEE—Menominee County Commissioner Dave Prestin has his sights set higher than county government and he took a giant step forward Tuesday with a comfortable victory in the 108th District Republican primary election.

Prestin, 56 of Cedar River, recorded 5,558 votes (43%) to outdistance Mark Simon of Menominee (3,690 votes; 28%), Casey Hoffman of Menominee (2,607 votes; 20%) and Kurt Perron of Brimley (1,219 votes; 9%). He will face Democrat Chris Lopez of Escanaba in November with the winner gaining the seat of Beau LaFave, who has been in office since 2016, but the maximum limit of three two-year terms will expire.

Prestin entered the race in early May, later than his opponents, but he didn’t let that deter him.

“Me and my family got into the race late and we just starting hitting the precincts, knocking on doors and getting our message out to voters,” he said. “Three months straight—I went through two pairs of boots. We had strong advertising, too, but what brought us across the finish line was just old-fashioned hard work.”

Prestin said there was one issue that struck voters, but it branched out over several other issues.

“The cost of living,” he said. “A tremendous amount of people have a large amount of anxiety about the future, their taxes, inflation, energy, electricity. I was just absolutely awestruck by the amount of people that were really concerned whether or not they would still be in their home next year.”

As for his margin of victory—15% over runnerup Simon—Prestin admitted a little surprise. “It’s not like national elections, there is no polling data,” he said. “I’m standing among the trees and it’s hard to see the forest. I didn’t expect this (margin of victory), but I’m very pleased by it. Obviously the message got out about my background and my experience.”

Prestin won’t change his strategy heading toward November. “Same as before, keep the pedal to the metal and keep pushing forward,” he said. “Get the message out and stay positive, then see what happens in November. I have a good feeling that we will prevail.”

Simon, 58, was making his first venture into the political arena. He said the entire process was a learning experience for him.

“My opponents ran really good and hard-fought campaigns,” he said. “At the end of the day, I can say that I ran a very positive campaign. I stayed above board. The others ran a relatively respectful campaign, too.”

Simon said he has no intention to run for office again, although he did leave the window slightly open. “I believe I had a clear calling to run for this position,” he said. “If it ever happens that way again, I’m not going to fight it,” he said. “As it stands right now, I am not going to do it again.”

Simon, a Stephenson native, said the experience was mostly positive. “It’s been quite a journey,” he said. “The relationships and the people I met. I still care deeply about the people of the U.P.—not just the 108th but the whole U.P. and I really appreciate how they treated me during this campaign.”

On his Facebook page, Simon congratulated Prestin on his win and he gave kudos to Hoffman and Perron for running for office.

Hoffman, a 32-year-old lawyer, believes he cleared a path for other gay and lesbians who may run for office in the future.

“I tried to become the first openly gay Yooper elected to Michigan’s legislature,” he said in an email. “I fell short of that goal, but changed hearts and minds in the process. From now on it will be unremarkable for LGBTQ+ people to run for public office in the Upper Peninsula, unremarkable for LGBTQ+ people to receive thousands of votes from Yoopers, and unremarkable for LGBTQ+ kids to identify with an openly gay leader. That is truly, truly remarkable.”

The 108th District includes all of Menominee, Delta, Schoolcraft and Luce counties, as well as portions of Mackinac and Chippewa counties.