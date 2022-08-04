Will California keep offering health care plans at $10 a month? It’s up to Congress

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California ‘the state everyone can’t wait to leave behind,’ Kevin Kiley tells CPAC audience
Republican congressional candidate Kevin Kiley used the national conservative stage Saturday to forcefully denounce Gov. Gavin Newsom and paint California as a place where people “walk down streets that double as restrooms and injection sites.”. Kiley spoke Saturday at the CPAC convention in Dallas, a gathering that included some...
