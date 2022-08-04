ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Severe Thunderstorm Leave More than 100,000 Consumers Without Energy in Michigan

By Allan
nunewsindustry.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nunewsindustry.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Heavy rain expected through Monday in Southeast Michigan

The Great Lakes Water Authority is urging Michigan residents who have previously had flooding in their homes to be cautious Monday as heavy showers are predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall through late Monday, according to a news release. NOAA says rainfall rates...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Allegan, MI
1470 WFNT

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy#Power Lines#Severe Thunderstorm#Power Outage#Consumers Energy#The Weather Service
huronhub.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The watch includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. A heat advisory is also in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
WLNS

Hot, humid & stormy Wednesday ahead for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a lot to keep track of weather-wise on Wednesday, with dangerous heat and strong storms both in play. The one aspect of the forecast that will affect nearly everyone will be the heat. Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the mid-90s by early afternoon. With dew points reaching […]
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years

In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy