Severe Thunderstorm Leave More than 100,000 Consumers Without Energy in Michigan

Heavy rain expected through Monday in Southeast Michigan
The Great Lakes Water Authority is urging Michigan residents who have previously had flooding in their homes to be cautious Monday as heavy showers are predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall through late Monday, according to a news release. NOAA says rainfall rates...
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in multiple mid-Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has issued numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties all over Michigan.
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The watch includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. A heat advisory is also in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
Hot, humid & stormy Wednesday ahead for Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a lot to keep track of weather-wise on Wednesday, with dangerous heat and strong storms both in play. The one aspect of the forecast that will affect nearly everyone will be the heat. Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the mid-90s by early afternoon. With dew points reaching […]
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
Body found in water at Ottawa County marina
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man at a Robinson Township marina late Saturday night.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
