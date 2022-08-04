Mayor Horrigan on Cooling Stations, Unrest, and More Featured

Read on wakr.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
spectrumnews1.com
Some Akron city leaders cancel community events due to rumors of protests
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across the country have been hosting National Night Out events. There were several National Night Out events scheduled across the city of Akron, but some were canceled due to rumors of protests. Akron councilwoman Sharon Connor made the decision to cancel her community's National Night...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Mystery surrounds high-paid city of Cleveland worker suddenly gone: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found mystery surrounding a Cleveland city employee hired at more than $100,000 a year to work part-time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
akronjewishnews.com
Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting
Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
cleveland19.com
Akron Metro RTA holds job fair over weekend due to need for drivers
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The nationwide public transportation bus driver shortage isn’t letting up. Akron METRO RTA is trying to solve this issue by hosting a job fair this weekend at Stark State College in Akron. “So if we don’t have the drivers we can’t have the services,”...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
Summit County looking for volunteers to participate Senior Visitor Program
Right now, more than 2,600 adults are under guardianship in Summit County alone, and these volunteer visitors check in on their care throughout the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend, and it’s not just for those heading back to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2019, Ohio lawmakers made the first weekend in August a permanent sales tax-free holiday. The goal is to give parents a break when it comes to buying back-to-school supplies and clothes. While there are some restrictions on what applies — and the cost — it...
spectrumnews1.com
Most Akron neighborhoods moving forward with National Night Out events Thursday
AKRON, Ohio — On the heels of news that National Night Out Against Crime activities would be canceled in some Akron wards, several neighborhoods said they have no plans to cancel. Scheduled in Akron for Thursday, Aug. 4, National Night Out is intended to strengthen communities by boosting comradery...
Feds arrest Mogadore man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
8,600 without power in Cuyahoga County on Saturday
According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night. Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.
Comments / 1