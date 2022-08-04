ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Frontline Education Announces Broad Portfolio of Product Advancements

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education recently announced a host of new and enhanced product functionality across its broad portfolio of connected solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, business operations and analytics. Product advancements launched in First and Second Quarters 2022 were conceived and designed to support K-12 leaders as they navigate current market conditions such as recruiting and retaining teachers amid the labor shortage, maintaining the health and wellness of students and staff, and responding to the market’s need for comprehensive, integrated technology solutions that drive efficiency.
Chester County-based Biotechnology Company Highlights Important Milestones During Business Update

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ: OCGN) reported financial results Friday for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a general business update. “The second quarter was marked by several important milestones,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “On the vaccine front, we continued to work diligently with our co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, to ensure we execute our planned clinical and commercial objectives for COVAXIN™ – a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”
Financial Advisors: Learn from Mr. Krabs’ Mistakes

The new campaign showcases Mr. Krabs, a beloved crustacean and small business owner, within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal. BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Mr. Krabs’ imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs’ experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.
Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
ETC Awarded $8.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) Sterilization Systems Group announced it was recently awarded an $8.3 million contract from an international customer. The contract includes three, fourteen pallet ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization chambers with automated pallet conveyance for use with the sterilization of medical devices....
The Mosquito Squad of Chester County to Award College Scholarships

WEST CHESTER, PA — Doug Weber, owner of The Mosquito Squad of Chester County, announced the recent establishment of the “The Catherine and Douglas Weber/Mosquito Squad of Chester and Delaware County Scholarship Fund. “The scholarship will help a Delaware County Community College student with demonstrated financial needs and an interest in entrepreneurship,” said Weber. “In addition, the Fund is designed as a recruitment scholarship for students who plan to attend Delaware County Community College,” Weber continued.
Clark Capital Recognized as a Best Places to Work

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the large-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including employee benefits and trust in senior leadership.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
State Rep. Williams Introduces Legislation to Prevent Hospital Closures

COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, held a news conference yesterday to discuss the closing of Brandywine Hospital and his recently drafted legislation that would prevent sudden hospital closures in the future. “Residents in and around the 74th Legislative District have had been heavily affected by this...
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present In Person at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview and update of the Company at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Mass.
Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
Governor Wolf Celebrates $3.7 Billion Investment in Public Education

— Governor Tom Wolf yesterday joined students, educators and elected officials in the Reading School District to celebrate the administration’s $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “A good education sets students up for a lifetime of success. And when well-educated students grow up and...
