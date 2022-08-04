The new campaign showcases Mr. Krabs, a beloved crustacean and small business owner, within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal. BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Mr. Krabs’ imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs’ experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.

