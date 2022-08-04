Read on www.mychesco.com
Frontline Education Announces Broad Portfolio of Product Advancements
MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education recently announced a host of new and enhanced product functionality across its broad portfolio of connected solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, business operations and analytics. Product advancements launched in First and Second Quarters 2022 were conceived and designed to support K-12 leaders as they navigate current market conditions such as recruiting and retaining teachers amid the labor shortage, maintaining the health and wellness of students and staff, and responding to the market’s need for comprehensive, integrated technology solutions that drive efficiency.
Chester County-based Biotechnology Company Highlights Important Milestones During Business Update
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc.(NASDAQ: OCGN) reported financial results Friday for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a general business update. “The second quarter was marked by several important milestones,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “On the vaccine front, we continued to work diligently with our co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, to ensure we execute our planned clinical and commercial objectives for COVAXIN™ – a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”
Financial Advisors: Learn from Mr. Krabs’ Mistakes
The new campaign showcases Mr. Krabs, a beloved crustacean and small business owner, within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal. BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Mr. Krabs’ imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs’ experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.
Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
Kathy Greene Named VP of Talent and Organizational Development at Devereux
VILLANOVA, PA — Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health announced that Kathy Greene, SPHR, has recently been selected for the newly created position of vice president of talent and organizational development. In this role, Greene will oversee Devereux’s talent and organizational development functions. Specifically, she will manage the nonprofit’s career development...
Nocopi Technologies Enters Into Private Placement to Further Increase Cash Position
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP) announced recently that on August 1, 2022, the company entered into a stock purchase agreement in connection with a private placement for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million. The Purchase Agreement reportedly provides for the issuance of an...
ETC Awarded $8.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group
SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) Sterilization Systems Group announced it was recently awarded an $8.3 million contract from an international customer. The contract includes three, fourteen pallet ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization chambers with automated pallet conveyance for use with the sterilization of medical devices....
The Mosquito Squad of Chester County to Award College Scholarships
WEST CHESTER, PA — Doug Weber, owner of The Mosquito Squad of Chester County, announced the recent establishment of the “The Catherine and Douglas Weber/Mosquito Squad of Chester and Delaware County Scholarship Fund. “The scholarship will help a Delaware County Community College student with demonstrated financial needs and an interest in entrepreneurship,” said Weber. “In addition, the Fund is designed as a recruitment scholarship for students who plan to attend Delaware County Community College,” Weber continued.
Senator Comitta Introduces Legislation to Reform Hospital Closure Process
WEST CHESTER, PA — In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures. “A sudden, profit-driven decision to close an emergency facility can have a destabilizing effect on an entire region and people...
TELA Bio Highlights Results from BRAVO and ReBAR Studies on the Benefits of OviTex
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that two studies examining clinical outcomes with the use of its OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix will be presented at the 2022 American Hernia Society (AHS) Meeting. The conference, taking place from September 14-16, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will highlight...
STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Upcoming KOL Call Hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann
HORSHAM, PA — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) announced that the Company’s XTRAC Excimer Laser will be highlighted in an upcoming Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Call hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann. The KOL will be hosted by Jeff Cohen, Managing Director at Ladenburg Thalmann on Tuesday, August 16th...
Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and CVA Commercial Group Form Strategic Partnership
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors recently announced a new partnership with industry veteran Vincent Jolly, and CVA Commercial Group. The partnership was formed to support efforts to serve local governments and institutions in real estate acquisitions and dispositions. Rittenhouse Realty Advisors has had noted success in commercial real...
Clark Capital Recognized as a Best Places to Work
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the large-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including employee benefits and trust in senior leadership.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
State Rep. Williams Introduces Legislation to Prevent Hospital Closures
COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, held a news conference yesterday to discuss the closing of Brandywine Hospital and his recently drafted legislation that would prevent sudden hospital closures in the future. “Residents in and around the 74th Legislative District have had been heavily affected by this...
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present In Person at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview and update of the Company at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Mass.
March of Dimes Announces Women to Be Honored at 2022 Salute to Chester County Women of Achievement
WEST CHESTER, PA — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd Annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on October 12, 2022 at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
Governor Wolf Celebrates $3.7 Billion Investment in Public Education
— Governor Tom Wolf yesterday joined students, educators and elected officials in the Reading School District to celebrate the administration’s $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “A good education sets students up for a lifetime of success. And when well-educated students grow up and...
