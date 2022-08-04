Saints News: Tyrann Mathieu return and Chris Herndon signing

Read on whodatdish.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation
Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor. 22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet...
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
