Richland, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Opal DeVine

Opal DeVine, 101, of Richland, died Aug. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Terry, Mont., and lived in Richland for 68 years.

She was a retired secretary for J.A. Jones Construction Company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leroy Clary Sr.

Leroy Clary Sr, 96, of Kennewick, died July 25 at home.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

He was a retired machinist in the U.S. Navy.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Gary M. Buckley

Gary Michael Buckley, 74, of Richland, died Aug. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

He was a retired pipefitter at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra G. Peterson

Sandra Gay Peterson, 72, of Mesa, Wash., died July 29 in Mesa.

She was born in Provo, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 48 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Claudia J. Barham

Claudia Jo Barham, 74, of Burbank, died Aug. 2 at home.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area most of her life.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rogelio ‘Roy’ L. Lopez

Rogelio “Roy” Luis Lopez, 48, of Pasco, died July 31 at home.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a meat processor at Tyson.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Brice

Rebecca “Becky” Brice, 41, of Richland, died Aug. 2 at home.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was an entrepreneur and artist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
162
Post
692K+
Views
