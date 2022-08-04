Tri-Cities football community rallies around high school QB with aggressive cancer

The Tri-Cities football community is rallying behind one of its own after news spread that a student-athlete is fighting an aggressive cancer.

Cole Mullins , Hanford High School’s senior quarterback, was reportedly diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma last month after a rushed trip to the emergency room.

A couple months ago, Mullins began experiencing weakness in his throwing arm and a pinched nerve. And on July 24, that numbness reportedly spread to his legs — a tumor was apparently pushing into his spinal cord.

Ewing Sarcoma is a cancer that often develops in bone or soft tissue. It’s the second-most common type of bone cancer affecting children and young adults, but accounts for only 1% of childhood cancers, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

One local coach is selling merchandise to help the family . And a GoFundMe set up by his family had raised close to $39,000 in five days.

Walla Walla-based Nocking Point Wines is also selling a red blend to raise funds for the family’s GoFundMe.

“Cole is a natural athlete who plays the quarterback position,” read the GoFundMe campaign set up by his cousin, Zachary Taylor. “He is a leader, both on and off the field. He is a kind-hearted soul who can always put a smile on anyone’s face and is always there for his loved ones.”

Taylor says Mullins’ dream is to play as starting quarterback for the Washington State University Cougars.

The 17-year-old has played on Hanford’s varsity team since he was a freshman, and he took over as the team’s starting quarterback his sophomore year.

Mullins was flown to Seattle Children’s Hospital shortly after his diagnosis, and has since gone through two surgeries. He and his family will likely be in Seattle for the next eight months for treatment and chemotherapy.

“Cole is an all-around great kid. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anyone — and I mean anyone,” Heather Hickes Capellan wrote on Facebook. “Please consider helping ease the financial burden of the months ahead so that Dani and Jeff can focus on this fight with Cole. We love you Mullins family.”

The Southridge Suns football program on Monday published a photo on Facebook with supportive words for Mullins. In the photo, athletes are seen holding up the No. 9 — Mullins’ jersey number.

“Football is family! We got you 9! @hanfordfootball #colestrong,” the post read.