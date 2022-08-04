ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Tri-Cities football community rallies around high school QB with aggressive cancer

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

The Tri-Cities football community is rallying behind one of its own after news spread that a student-athlete is fighting an aggressive cancer.

Cole Mullins , Hanford High School’s senior quarterback, was reportedly diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma last month after a rushed trip to the emergency room.

A couple months ago, Mullins began experiencing weakness in his throwing arm and a pinched nerve. And on July 24, that numbness reportedly spread to his legs — a tumor was apparently pushing into his spinal cord.

Ewing Sarcoma is a cancer that often develops in bone or soft tissue. It’s the second-most common type of bone cancer affecting children and young adults, but accounts for only 1% of childhood cancers, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

One local coach is selling merchandise to help the family . And a GoFundMe set up by his family had raised close to $39,000 in five days.

Walla Walla-based Nocking Point Wines is also selling a red blend to raise funds for the family’s GoFundMe.

“Cole is a natural athlete who plays the quarterback position,” read the GoFundMe campaign set up by his cousin, Zachary Taylor. “He is a leader, both on and off the field. He is a kind-hearted soul who can always put a smile on anyone’s face and is always there for his loved ones.”

Taylor says Mullins’ dream is to play as starting quarterback for the Washington State University Cougars.

The 17-year-old has played on Hanford’s varsity team since he was a freshman, and he took over as the team’s starting quarterback his sophomore year.

Mullins was flown to Seattle Children’s Hospital shortly after his diagnosis, and has since gone through two surgeries. He and his family will likely be in Seattle for the next eight months for treatment and chemotherapy.

“Cole is an all-around great kid. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anyone — and I mean anyone,” Heather Hickes Capellan wrote on Facebook. “Please consider helping ease the financial burden of the months ahead so that Dani and Jeff can focus on this fight with Cole. We love you Mullins family.”

The Southridge Suns football program on Monday published a photo on Facebook with supportive words for Mullins. In the photo, athletes are seen holding up the No. 9 — Mullins’ jersey number.

“Football is family! We got you 9! @hanfordfootball #colestrong,” the post read.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Community Mourns Local Artist

RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Health
Local
Washington Football
Tri-cities, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Education
Richland, WA
Football
City
Richland, WA
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Richland, WA
Education
Tri-cities, WA
Education
Richland, WA
Sports
The Oregonian

Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cancer Treatment#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hanford High School#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Nocking Point Wines
92.9 The Bull

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcrightnow.com

Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
HERMISTON, OR
Chronicle

Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires

Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
162
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy