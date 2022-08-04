ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Russian prosecutors seek nine-and-a-half-year sentence for US basketball star

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnQNj_0h4VBR1W00
World News

Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to convict American basketball star Brittney Griner and sentence her to nine and a half years in prison at closing arguments in her drug possession trial.

The trial neared its end nearly six months after Griner’s arrest at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy, with Washington proposing a prisoner exchange.

A conviction is all but certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and 31-year-old Griner has admitted to having vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, but judges have latitude on sentencing.

Lawyers for the Phoenix Mercury player and two-time Olympic gold medallist have pursued strategies to bolster Griner’s contention that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage due to hasty packing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JqRH_0h4VBR1W00
Brittney Griner in a court cell (Evgenia Novozhenina/AP) (AP)

They have presented character witnesses from the Russian team she plays for during the WNBA offseason and written evidence from a doctor who said he prescribed her cannabis for pain treatment.

Her lawyer Maria Blagovolina argued that Griner took the cartridges with her to Russia inadvertently and only used cannabis to treat pain from injuries sustained in her career. She said she used it only in Arizona, where medical marijuana is legal.

Ms Blagovolina emphasised that Griner was packing in haste after a gruelling flight and suffering from the effects of Covid-19. She also pointed out that the analysis of cannabis found in Griner’s possession was flawed and violated legal procedures.

The lawyer asked the court to acquit Griner, noting that she has no past criminal record and hailing her role in “the development of Russian basketball”.

Another defence lawyer, Alexander Boykov, also emphasised Griner’s role in taking her Yekaterinburg team to win multiple championships, noting that she was loved and admired by her teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAXUL_0h4VBR1W00
Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (Yuki Iwamura/AP) (AP)

He told the judge a conviction would undermine Russia’s efforts to develop national sports and make Moscow’s call to depoliticise sports sound shallow.

Mr Boykov added that even after her arrest, Griner won the sympathy of guards and fellow inmates, who shouted “Brittney, everything will be OK!” when she went on walks at the jail.

Prosecutor Nikolai Vlasenko insisted that Griner packed the cannabis oil deliberately, and asked the court to hand her a fine of a million roubles (£13,500) in addition to the prison sentence.

It is not clear when the verdict will be announced. If she does not go free, attention will turn to the high-stakes possibility of a prisoner swap.

Before her trial began in July, the US State Department designated her as “wrongfully detained”, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Last week, in an extraordinary move, US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago. The direct outreach over Griner is at odds with US efforts to isolate the Kremlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaXy6_0h4VBR1W00
Viktor Bout (Alamy/PA)

People familiar with the proposal say it envisions trading Griner and Mr Whelan for notorious arms trader Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison sentence in the US.

It underlines the public pressure the White House has faced to get Griner released.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the US government’s offer – a counter offer that American officials do not regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Russian officials have scoffed at US statements about the case, saying they show a disrespect for Russian law. They urged Washington to discuss the issue through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling nuclear power station again

Russia has again accused Ukrainian forces of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station. Moscow said the Zaporizhzhia plant had been shelled from Marganets on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River on Sunday. The station, occupied for months by Russian forces, also came under fire late on Saturday and...
MILITARY
newschain

Shift in war’s front seen as grain leaves Ukraine

Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorisation on Sunday to leave the country’s Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

A ship carrying grain from Ukraine under a deal to unblock supplies amid the threat of a global food crisis has become the first to reach its destination. The Turkey-flagged Polarnet docked at Derince port near Istanbul after setting off from Chornomorsk on August 5 laden with 12,000 tons of corn.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Us State Department#Espionage#Russian#American#Phoenix Mercury#Wnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
newschain

Gaza power plant restarts as Israel-Palestinian truce holds

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants appears to be holding after nearly three days of violence, with Gaza’s sole power plant resuming operations on Monday Israel reopening crossings into the territory. Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Four-year-old girl feared missing after explosion destroys house

A four-year-old girl is feared missing after a terraced home collapsed following an explosion, according to neighbours. Residents hailed the efforts of two “heroic” men who rescued three children from the destroyed house in Thornton Heath, south London, but fear a girl is still missing in the rubble.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Factbox-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

Aug 8 (Reuters) - More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 27,800 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths. read more.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy