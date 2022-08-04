ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Alamo Drafthouse theaters home to massive collection of film artifacts

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqCKF_0h4VB6ok00

Alamo Drafthouse

  • 5 locations in Austin
  • ~30 minutes from Austin
  • Cost: Free admission, each game has a price
  • Ticket prices vary, food and drink are extra

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse is an Austin original, starting with just a single-screen theater on Colorado Street in 1997 and expanding to 21 cities and regions across the U.S.

The original location isn’t around anymore, but Austin is now home to five Alamo Drafthouse theaters . Each includes a kitchen and bar. Moviegoers order from their seat and theater staff ferry orders in, which means that the moviegoer doesn’t miss a minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUHQq_0h4VB6ok00
An original Alamo Drafthouse sign, which hangs at the company’s Austin headquarters. (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)

“I always tell people that on a Friday or Saturday night, when we’re super busy, we might have anywhere from two to five restaurants’ worth of people at the same time,” said John Smith, senior film programmer for Alamo Drafthouse.

But there’s more to the Alamo Drafthouse experience than food, drinks and a movie.

Each theater’s lobby is themed around a particular film, and includes vintage movie posters and memorabilia. The South Lamar location, for example, is based around Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining”.

“Alamos, they don’t just come out of a box. Each one is its own unique beast. Each one is unique in all sorts of ways,” Smith said. “

While the theaters and kitchen require their own architectural considerations, Alamo’s architects have plenty of room to build large pieces and sprinkle in smaller details. At Alamo’s Mueller location, guests can walk under a replica flying saucer (a reference to Close Encounters of the Third Kind).

A easily-overlooked detail at the same location is the surplus film reels on railings — each one once held film. That film has since been digitized by the American Film Genre Archive , or AFGA, an Austin nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of film.

AFGA got its start in 2009 with a donation of old film reels from Alamo’s Village and Slaughter Lane locations.

“AFGA has become a really leading force in preserving, cleaning up and re-releasing films that many people have forgotten. Genre films are often not thought much of, but are really, really vital,” Smith said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48M9Wm_0h4VB6ok00
Used film reels adorn a railing at the Alamo Drafthouse Mueller location. (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)

Smith said Alamo Drafthouse’s collection of movie posters, film and other artifacts began with the company’s founders, Tim and Karrie League.

Wonderspaces: Austin interactive art experience always has something new

“A lot of it sources back, ultimately, to the interests and nerd obsessions of the people who worked here and led the company. Those interests have extended to all of our locations, such as the posters you see on the wall, many of which are probably from Tim’s collection,” Smith said.

See some of the posters from Alamo Drafthouse’s Mueller location in Austin below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3ux4_0h4VB6ok00
    L’uomo, l’orgoglio, la vendetta (Man, Pride & Vengeance, 1967) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdjWG_0h4VB6ok00
    Minnesota Clay (1964) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlYHh_0h4VB6ok00
    Johnny Yuma (1966) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocmwv_0h4VB6ok00
    Bandido (1956) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enPso_0h4VB6ok00
    Tonnerre sur Timberland (Guns of the Timberland, 1960) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gukT_0h4VB6ok00
    Il Grande duello (The Grand Duel, 1972) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIVu6_0h4VB6ok00
    4 Dollari di Vendetta (4 Dollars of Revenge, 1966) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0mvt_0h4VB6ok00
    L’uomo dalla pistola d’oro (Doc, Hands of Steel, 1965) (KXAN Photo/Cora Neas)

Beyond movies and memorabilia, each location hosts unique events, such as Queer Film Theory 101 at the Mueller location. It also has special movie experiences, including unique themed menus and Movie Parties that involve interactive props.

Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “ Central Texas Things to Do ” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin warehouse showcases Texas' ancient past

AUSTIN, Texas — Inside every drawer and on every shelf at UT Austin’s Vertebrate Paleontology Collections is a hidden piece of the past. “So, this is the right hind leg, this is the thigh bone, and the femur,” said Collections Director Matthew Brown, describing one drawer full of old bones.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Kubrick
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin

Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Alamo#Theaters#American Film#Artifacts
KXAN

Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin

At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
LoneStar 92

Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX

If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy