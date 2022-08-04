UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail

Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com
Two Concordia Parish escapees apprehended by deputies; still searching for one other escapee
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (08/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On August 5, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they apprehended Ryan McKinney. As of now, deputies are still searching for Carlos Ramos. UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the inmate escapees, Thor Teal, has […]
LSD, heroin, meth, cocaine, mushrooms and more seized during two recent drug arrests in Louisiana
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department made two narcotics arrests in the last week. The first arrest took place on Wednesday, August 3. Chris Turner, 38, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on the 3rd after a large amount of drugs was uncovered by law enforcement. Addis PD provided a list of what was seized […]
Natchez Democrat
School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
Livingston deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston sheriff’s office responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8. According to investigators, the robbery took place on Arnold rd. “While our investigation continues, we can confirm at this time that no injuries have...
KNOE TV8
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
brproud.com
EFPSO, LSP investigating uptick in ATV thefts
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is working with State Police to investigate area ATV thefts. The sheriff’s office said the parish has experienced an increase in ATV thefts. As investigations continue, authorities ask residents to contact Crime Stoppers.
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
WAFB.com
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of...
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
wbrz.com
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed
BATON ROUGE - A mother was arrested last week after her 2-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose. She's been in jail for almost a week because her bond was put on hold, but a hearing set for Monday morning will decide whether she'll stay in jail until her multiple criminal cases can proceed.
brproud.com
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of ‘known street racer’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest was made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Drive. The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. BRPD initiated their...
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
houmatimes.com
Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges Following Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash
On August 5, 2022, 20-year-old Jaquan-Maleek Hebert of Golden Meadow was arrested on charges related to a fatality crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Guill. Following the July 11, 2022, fatal crash, Troopers worked to determine who was driving the GMC truck. The investigation found significant evidence placing Hebert as the driver at the time of the crash. A breathalyzer sample collected from Hebert the morning of the crash also showed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. Hebert eventually confessed to being behind the wheel.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
