Colfax, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Hoke Avenue Closed For A Week

Starting this morning, a scheduled closure on Hoke Avenue in Frankfort is in effect. Frankfort Street Department Superintendent Jason Forsythe they are trying to keep semi traffic coming into Frankfort from 28 East to follow the detour. The closure is scheduled to go through at least this Saturday and maybe longer, depending on weather. Forsythe called the Partyline Program Monday for clarification. Listen to his 6 minute conversation with Kevin Keith this morning below:
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held

Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Body of West Lafayette Man Pulled From Tippecanoe River

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River. On Saturday, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning that occurred near the area of 600 block of North 1225 West.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

John Craig Baldwin

John Craig Baldwin, 75, of W. Lafayette, Ind., died August 8, 2022 at the Indiana Veterans Home, West Lafayette, Ind. He was born February 7, 1947 in Lebanon, Ind. to Cecil Shimmel and Sue (Younger) Cook. John was adopted by Charles Baldwin. John had lived in Indiana, Flor. ida and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Colfax, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Senior Fair Scheduled for September 28

The 33rd Annual WILO Senior Fair will be held Wednesday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Life Center, which is behind the First Church of the Nazarene at 2056 E. Wabash St., in Frankfort or right across the street from Frankfort High School. All seniors age 50-and-above are invited to attend.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Big Four Trail Dedication In Colfax

This weekend’s Old Hickory Days featured something for everyone but also featured a celebration. Lynn Hollis had a portion of the Big Four Trail dedicated to his daughter, Alli. Hollis says it’s exciting to see this come together. He said 11 years ago, then county plan commissioner Mark Mills approached him and asked if he could help spearhead the project and find others who will help develop it. Hollis now lives out of state but came back for the dedication at Saturday’s Old Hickory Days in Colfax. Listen to his interview below with Kevin Keith:
COLFAX, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Margaret “Marge” Eller Flack, 97, Rossville

Margaret “Marge” Eller Flack, 97, of Rossville, formerly of Frankfort, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette. She was born January 29, 1925, in Tiffin, OH to the late Charles W. and Laura M. (Taylor) Eller. She was a 1944 graduate of Calvert High School in Tiffin, OH. After moving to Lafayette with her brother, Marge met Robert “Bob” Flack and on January 25, 1958, they were married. Bob preceded her in death on February 23, 2003.
ROSSVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years

Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside. Responding officers found a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Cass County Treasurer announces resignation

Last Updated on August 7, 2022 by Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard. Looking back on the year 2020 and how we adapted to the many changes we faced during the course of the pandemic. It is always important to take stock of one’s life and make sure your priorities are in the right order – for you never know what tomorrow holds. That is certainly the case with Cass County Treasurer Cindy Howard.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHR

Body found in burning car at Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park. The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

One suspect in custody after death in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
WHITE COUNTY, IN

