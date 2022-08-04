Read on beyondtheflag.com
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch Wife News
Kyle Busch and his family went through something that is becoming far too common in the United States. Earlier this week, the Busch family was at the Mall of America, when gunshots were fired. Thankfully, the Busch family was able to escape the terrifying scene safely. Still, it had to...
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday
A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
Two-time NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch, family escape shooting at Mall of America
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were among those to escape Thursday's shooting at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. According to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN, Bloomington police said nobody appeared to be injured in the shooting, and they were still searching for a suspect as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
NASCAR: What Drivers Said after Michigan
Check out what drivers had to say -- the good, bad and ugly -- after Sunday's race in the Wolverine state
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series jumps from Indianapolis to the Irish Hills this weekend, running their only race of the season at Michigan International Speedway's two-mile oval. The 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the season and one of four regular-season events left on the schedule. It’s the...
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
Watch: Kyle Busch, Wife Share Emotional Moment Before Race
After a trying few days, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had the chance to do what he does best this afternoon: race. Busch, his wife Samantha and their two children were at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Thursday when an active shooting situation unfolded. Thankfully, the entire family was...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
NBC Sports
Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace wins first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan
After turning a blistering lap on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, Bubba Wallace had no idea he had won the pole for Sunday's Firekeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Moments after completing his final-round lap in 37.755 seconds (190.703 mph), Wallace continued through...
NASCAR: 2022 Michigan qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The 23rd of 36 races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season’s lone race at Michigan International Speedway, which had hosted two races per season for 47 straight years prior to last year.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Why Chase Elliott outruns the rest of Hendrick Motorsports
The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have the same equipment and access to the same knowledge base. So why is Chase Elliott the only driver having a better season than last year?. Let’s start by comparing finishes for the first 22 races of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The table...
