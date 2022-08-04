Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Airy Dress with Pockets — and It's on Sale Right Now

Read on people.com
Related
Missed Out on Amazon Prime Day? Here's Why It Could Still Pay to Sign Up for Prime
Don't write off Amazon Prime just yet.
People
This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors
Although fall is around the corner, it sure doesn't feel like it — so you may be looking to pair your trendy wide-leg jeans with long sleeve tops that offer extra air flow. Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this flowy V-neck blouse that offers great coverage, but is super lightweight and airy.
People
Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off
If you're ready to cross off some items on your back-to-school checklist, Amazon is having a major sale on college essentials this weekend. Whether you're just starting college or returning for a new school year, the site's huge Off to College sale (up to 67 percent off!) has everything you need for your dorm, apartment, or house. From comfy bedding and soft towels to foldable storage boxes and hampers, there are plenty of home deals to shop. You'll also find savings on tech, including headphones and laptops.
People
These Clear Scratching Shields Prevent Cats from Ruining Furniture, and They're on Sale for $14 at Amazon
Since the practice of declawing cats is illegal in some parts of the country and is being phased out of some veterinary school curriculum, it's time to find a new way to protect your furniture that makes you and your cat happy. That's where the Stelucca Amazing Shields come in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Garner Sported a New Style from Her Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand — Get Her Exact Pair at Amazon
Jennifer Garner always delivers when it comes to laid-back looks that are so easy to recreate. She is often spotted sporting sneakers when out and about, and the actress was seen wearing an eye-catching new color option of a style she's returned to again and again. And we found the exact pair available at Amazon that is still in stock.
Comments / 0