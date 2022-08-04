ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

The Philadelphia Eagles Team Up with The Bellwether District for Community-Based and Sustainability Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Eagles have partnered with The Bellwether District, a 1,300-acre sustainable development in Southwest Philly. Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the developer behind The Bellwether District, specializes in transforming complex properties across the United States with their unique holistic approach centered around the community, environment, and economy. This new partnership will include community-based and sustainability-focused initiatives that work to ensure The Bellwether District and the Eagles continue to create positive lasting change in the City of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia

- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Summer Sizzles with Wells Fargo Shows!

If you’re like me, performers like Barry Manilow and Michael Bublè are the soundtrack of your life. Once in a generation voices with a tunes that speak to you, no matter where life takes you. I’m lucky enough to be seeing both these guys this summer at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
drexeldragons.com

Drue Nicholas Wins 120th Patterson Memorial Cup

WAYNE, Pa. – Drexel golf rising junior Drue Nicholas outlasted his veteran opponent through five playoff holes to win the 120th Joseph H. Patterson Memorial Cup hosted by the Golf Association of Philadelphia at St. Davids Golf Club on Thursday. It was his first GAP Major victory. Nicholas, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Didinger
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views

Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Emmy Awards#Philadelphia Eagles#The New England Patriots#The Vip Package#Finish
NBC Philadelphia

Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
BERWYN, PA
94.5 PST

Bordentown City, NJ Café Owner Competes on Food Network Show

A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy