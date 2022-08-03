Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

Read on www.thescore.com
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made
The New York Mets were far from dormant at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They added three new bats and a bullpen arm, giving them a deeper roster as they look to claim the National League pennant. However, the Mets left a lot to be desired at the deadline. The quintet of Tyler Naquin, Daniel […] The post 1 MLB trade deadline move Mets should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
Angels crush Mariners, earn split of twin bill
Reid Detmers pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-1 Saturday night to
Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. “It was all night — but I like that. I like that, just because it kind of gives me that motivation to play extra hard,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think tonight’s game felt like a playoff game.” Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
Lifeless Bats, Pitching Woes Lead Mariners to 7-1 Loss Against Angels
Chris Flexen, offense struggles as the Mariners fall to the Angels at T-Mobile Park.
Max Scherzer Ks 11, pitches Mets past Braves for DH sweep
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the opener 8-5, and the Mets stretched their NL East lead to 5 1/2 games.Mets fans taunted the second-place Braves in the ninth inning of Game 2 by performing the tomahawk chop, a tradition at games in Atlanta despite complaints from some Native American groups that the action is degrading.Pete Alonso had three singles, including a bases-loaded...
New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways
After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
MLB The Show 22 Mets Theme Team
The MLB season has seen a lot of great moments. Now that we have a lot of great cards in the game, it's time to take a look at our Mets theme team in MLB The Show 22.
Brett Phillips opens up about bringing positivity and joy to baseball
We sat down with new Baltimore Orioles outfielder Brett Phillips to chat about his secret to staying positive and having fun while playing in the majors, what it's like pitching in blowouts, and the best moment of his career. theScore: You're always smiling and having fun out there. What's the...
'The impossible has happened': Remembering Vin Scully's greatest calls
Vin Scully was one of a kind. Scully, who died Tuesday at age 94, had the ability to touch just about anybody from the broadcast booth. He did more than just call baseball games - he welcomed you into the booth with open arms, wove unique stories and anecdotes into his play-by-play, and painted pictures of the ball field with his voice. For generations of fans in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and around the world, Vin Scully was more than an announcer, he was your friend. Your extra grandparent putting you to sleep at night. He was the sound of baseball.
Yankees' Cashman not surprised Padres landed Soto
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't surprised that star outfielder Juan Soto landed with the San Diego Padres in a megadeal on deadline day. During an interview with WFAN's "Carton and Roberts" on Thursday, Cashman listed the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals as the clubs that seemed to catch Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo's eye in negotiations for Soto.
