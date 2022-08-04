ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge extends order that keeps abortion legal in Michigan

By AP with Christine Winter
abc12.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Pontiac, MI
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#Michigan Attorney General#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Motorious

California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

Usually, cops don’t like getting involved in situations which involve civil disputes unless there’s a threat of physical harm or something else criminal. That’s what makes a story broadcast by ABC7 News Bay Area so strange. Not only did the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office get involved in what appears to be a business dispute, it went so far as to send four employees to raid an automotive shop in Indiana, all at the expense of California taxpayers. If we didn’t already have personal experiences of some rotten apples in law enforcement abusing their power, we would be completely astounded by the accusations being thrown around.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Who Posted ‘Dude, We Breached the Capital!’ Is Charged With... Breaching the Capitol

A California man’s own family member turned him in to the FBI for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, states a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in D.C. federal court. Derek Sulenta, who is charged with two misdemeanors, sealed his own fate with Facebook posts from the scene of the crime, according to the complaint. “Dude we breached the capital (sic) building,” Sulenta allegedly said in one. “[W]e got pushed back then a shitload more people came in and we went further,” another said, per the complaint. In a third, the FBI says Sulenta wrote, “Inside the capital building. This is wild!” Sulenta, who was allegedly caught on surveillance video inside the Capitol, also posted details of his travel plans, writing, “We are out,” as he left LAX on Jan. 5, the complaint states. Later that evening, Sulenta changed his location to D.C., with the caption, “With the rats in the swamp.”Read it at FBI
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy