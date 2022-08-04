Judge extends order that keeps abortion legal in Michigan

A California man’s own family member turned him in to the FBI for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, states a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in D.C. federal court. Derek Sulenta, who is charged with two misdemeanors, sealed his own fate with Facebook posts from the scene of the crime, according to the complaint. “Dude we breached the capital (sic) building,” Sulenta allegedly said in one. “[W]e got pushed back then a shitload more people came in and we went further,” another said, per the complaint. In a third, the FBI says Sulenta wrote, “Inside the capital building. This is wild!” Sulenta, who was allegedly caught on surveillance video inside the Capitol, also posted details of his travel plans, writing, “We are out,” as he left LAX on Jan. 5, the complaint states. Later that evening, Sulenta changed his location to D.C., with the caption, “With the rats in the swamp.”Read it at FBI

