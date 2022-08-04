Judge extends order that keeps abortion legal in Michigan

Read on www.abc12.com
Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened
Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
Indiana AG's Probe Of Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old Abortion 'Riddled With Inaccuracies'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer said Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation relied on consumer complaints from people with "no first-hand knowledge."
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none
A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won — and who we're still waiting on.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
John James, Shri Thanedar win & other Michigan election results you should know about
Michigan’s 2022 primary election has wrapped up and the results are in… Republican Tudor Dixon took the big win in the Republican gubernatorial race Tuesday night, beating out her four male competitors by winning 40.6% of the votes.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop
Usually, cops don’t like getting involved in situations which involve civil disputes unless there’s a threat of physical harm or something else criminal. That’s what makes a story broadcast by ABC7 News Bay Area so strange. Not only did the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office get involved in what appears to be a business dispute, it went so far as to send four employees to raid an automotive shop in Indiana, all at the expense of California taxpayers. If we didn’t already have personal experiences of some rotten apples in law enforcement abusing their power, we would be completely astounded by the accusations being thrown around.
At least 68 migrants arrived in NYC over the weekend on buses sent by Texas Gov. Abbott
New York Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that some migrants are being "forced" on buses from Texas, as 14 more asylum seekers arrived in the city Sunday on another bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Brittney Griner's prison sentence is 'clearly political' and she'll have to face a 'kangaroo court' in Moscow to appeal, according to Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran who was detained in Russia for nearly three years
Trevor Reed, a former US marine, was sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison in 2020 before he was freed this year.
Rioter Who Posted ‘Dude, We Breached the Capital!’ Is Charged With... Breaching the Capitol
A California man’s own family member turned him in to the FBI for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, states a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in D.C. federal court. Derek Sulenta, who is charged with two misdemeanors, sealed his own fate with Facebook posts from the scene of the crime, according to the complaint. “Dude we breached the capital (sic) building,” Sulenta allegedly said in one. “[W]e got pushed back then a shitload more people came in and we went further,” another said, per the complaint. In a third, the FBI says Sulenta wrote, “Inside the capital building. This is wild!” Sulenta, who was allegedly caught on surveillance video inside the Capitol, also posted details of his travel plans, writing, “We are out,” as he left LAX on Jan. 5, the complaint states. Later that evening, Sulenta changed his location to D.C., with the caption, “With the rats in the swamp.”Read it at FBI
