Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022

HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO