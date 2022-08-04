Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022

Read on wyo4news.com
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Special children’s event scheduled in Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is teaming with Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism for a special children’s event at the museum next week. Lucy Diggins-Wold of SCT&T will present “Water Crossings,” a hands-on event where kids will learn about John Wesley...
Rock Springs Mayor Accused Of Attempting To Land City Deal For His Own Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After nearly two years of investigation by state and federal agents, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo is facing six misdemeanor criminal charges and fines stemming from allegations that he attempted to use his position to land an engineering contract for his own business, according to court documents.
Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo charged with misconduct and conflict of interest
August 5, 2022 — After a two-year-long investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo was charged with four counts of official misconduct and another count of conflict of interest. These charges are all considered misdemeanors, with each charge carrying a possible maximum penalty of $5,000.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 7, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Rock Springs by Jim Wamsley. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 7, 2022
August 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Beverly Joan Blackwell (March 24, 1933 – March 30, 2022)
Beverly Joan Blackwell, 89, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Aurora, CO, from complications due to a fall. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Florida Firearms Manufacturer Plans Wyoming Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Florida firearms manufacturer plans to establish...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Todd, Rio, Babe & Billy
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Todd.
Family Rec Center Ice Arena to open Monday
August 5, 2022 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena will open this Monday for public skating. Public skating times will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hockey News. The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey...
Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.
