ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sofa seller ScS warns over cost-of-living pressures

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k1De_0h4VAFdp00
Financial News

ScS has warned that cost-of-living pressures have already driven down orders although the sofa business still lifted its profit expectations for the rest of the year.

The furniture retailer reported a 3.9% increase in orders in the year to July 30, compared with the previous year.

The company said a stronger than expected performance means it will be announcing profits ahead of market guidelines.

It had £70.8 million in cash and no debt at the end of July, the group reported.

Orders spiked 16.6% in the latter half of 2021 versus the previous year, reflecting a post-pandemic resurgence in sales.

However, orders were dragged down almost 10% this year as in-store and online visitors began to fall in recent months.

ScS said the decrease was driven by cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty which had led shoppers to tighten their belts.

Low consumer confidence will continue to negatively impact sales in the 2023 financial year, the company reported.

It comes as rival sofa chain DFS also reported a shift in consumer demand in June and a fall in orders, expecting it to hit its profits.

Inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June as climbing prices of food and fuel drove up the cost of living.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts 23 billion dollar quarterly loss

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a 23.4 billion dollar (£19.2 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen (£4.6 billion)...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Scs#Sofa#Furniture#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dfs
newschain

Sunak and Truss in new clash over cost-of-living crisis

Allies of Liz Truss have insisted she is committed to helping families struggling with soaring bills as the Tory leadership contenders clashed again over the cost-of-living crisis. Rishi Sunak launched a fresh attack on Ms Truss’s plan for tax cuts in an emergency budget describing it as a “big bung”...
BUSINESS
newschain

More than half of businesses hit by increased regulatory burden due to Brexit

Increased regulatory burdens due to Brexit have hit 54% of businesses, new figures show. Data, published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), shows that two in five (40%) enterprises had difficulty sourcing raw materials or intermediate products from suppliers abroad due to Covid-19. More enterprises (47%) purchased goods and materials...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Economy
newschain

Four-year-old girl feared missing after explosion destroys house

A four-year-old girl is feared missing after a terraced home collapsed following an explosion, according to neighbours. Residents hailed the efforts of two “heroic” men who rescued three children from the destroyed house in Thornton Heath, south London, but fear a girl is still missing in the rubble.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Gordon Brown: Cobra should meet to consider how to solve cost-of-living crisis

Gordon Brown has called on the UK Government’s emergency response committee to come together to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Writing for the Daily Record newspaper on Monday, the former prime minister issued a plea for “urgent measures” to cover further rises in fuel bills amid “millions standing on the edge of a financial precipice”.
ECONOMY
newschain

Lucky Lotto ticket-holder claims £20 million jackpot

A lucky Lotto ticket-holder has claimed Saturday’s £20 million jackpot. Camelot said a single ticket scooped the top prize in the “Must Be Won” draw by matching all six numbers. The claim will now go through the process of validation – including checks to ensure the...
LOTTERY
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

No 10 ‘will assist’ inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs

Downing Street has signalled that it remains committed to assisting a parliamentary inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs over lockdown parties in No 10. Leading allies of the Prime Minister have attacked the investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee denouncing it as a “witch hunt”. Culture...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy