Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years

Enhancement Stories: Roderick Strong Remembers Being Beaten By Kurt Angle In 2005 WWE
Before the stars of wrestling hit it big, they're learning the ropes to varying degrees of success. Some you've seen well before you even realized, as they claw their way to a big break. Whether it be extra work, or getting crushed on cable TV, everyone has a different path. Now, they'll tell you about it.
Jimmy Hart: Omos Is The Current WWE Superstar I'd Like To Manage
Jimmy Hart says he would like to manage Omos if given the opportunity and reflects on his managerial history. Jimmy Hart, arguably, is on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. With his airbrushed jackets and his signature megaphone, Jimmy Hart is one of the premier managers of the 1980s. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp recently, Jimmy Hart said he was always happy to work with anyone he was given and everyone was typically always happy to work with “The Mouth of the South.”
Tatum Paxley Says She'll Be Okay After 8/6 NXT Live Event Bout Was Stopped Early
Tatum Paxley provides an update on her status. At the August 6 NXT Live event, Tatum Paxley battled Sloane Jacobs in singles competition. The bout was stopped early after Paxley appeared to be injured. On Sunday evening, Paxley took to social media to inform fans that she will be okay...
WWE Producers For Raw & Smackdown In Vince McMahon's First Week Out Of Power
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for July 25. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce. - Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes. Smackdown 7/29:. - GOOD OLD FASHIONED DONNYBROOK: Chris pARK. - McAfee-Corbin altercation: Adam Pearce. - Aliya vs. Lacey...
Rey Mysterio On El Hijo Del Vikingo: He's Incredible, I Love His Style
Rey Mysterio has nothing but praise for El Hijo Del Vikingo. Rey Mysterio is known as one of the greatest luchadores of all time and one of the most Innovative luchadores of all time. In the mid-90s, Rey Mysterio was opening many wrestling fans’ eyes to what could be possible if luchadores were given an opportunity on a major platform. Today, El Hijo Del Vikingo receives similar praise for the work that he does.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Vince McMahon Needed "Filtered" By WWE Creative Assistants
With Vince McMahon now effectively done with his duties in WWE, a much clearer picture of the creative scene is being painted. Fightful has heard from many within the creative process who said that many of the creative writer's assistants effectively needed to "filter" Vince themselves in ways. Specifically, we were told that the assistants often had to know what to not write for Vince McMahon when taking notes for him. We've also heard that the "minutes are heavily edited."
Chris Jericho Buries 'Tanked'
"Tanked" was a reality TV show that aired on Animal Planet where Brett Raymer and Wayde King would install custom fish tanks for celebrities. Chris Jericho was on season 12 of the series in 2017, and he did not enjoy his experience once filming wrapped up. "That thing was a...
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Christopher Daniels To Make AJPW Debut In September
Christopher Daniels is headed to AJPW. All Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Daniels will compete at events on September 18 and 19. Daniels is currently signed to AEW where he also serves as Head of Talent Relations. Daniels has never wrestled for AJPW, but did team with Dan Maff to...
Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun
Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned a list of producers for WWE Summerslam!. - Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair: (produced by TJ Wilson) - Logan Paul vs. Miz (produced by Shane Helms) - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (produced by Adam Pearce) - Mysterios vs. Judgment Day (produced by Jamie Noble) - Pat McAfee...
The Usos Tell Sami Zayn To Step Up, Moxley Wins Battle With Mancer | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 6, 2022:. - The Usos told Sami Zayn that he needed to step up on Friday night. "The Honorary Uce" repeatedly tried to make his way into Roman Reigns' locker room, but the brothers stopped him. They tried to stall him, but when Zayn forced the issue and asked if he was even a member of the group, Jimmy and Jey told him that if he didn't rise to their level, he'd have to take his Bloodline shirt off.
Jimmy Hart Says Warner Has Unrelased WWE Themes, Talks Music, More | 2022 Interviews
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Jimmy Hart in a 2-for-1 Interview!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Report: Vince McMahon Removed From WWE Internal Roster, 'Wrestling' And 'Wrestler' No Longer 'Dirty'
More fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster. McMahon had reportedly been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals such as The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) and John Cena.
Jordynne Grace Says 'Never Say Never' About Jonathan Gresham Landing In IMPACT
Jordynne Grace says “never say never” regarding Jonathan Gresham in IMPACT alongside her. Following his loss to the Ring of Honor World Championship, Jonathan Gresham's future was up in the air. Gresham became the number one contender for the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship by winning a 4-Way Dance at Ric Flair’s Last Match.
Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized
Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Kevin Nash Believes Raw’s 3-Hour Runtime Hurts WWE, Wants To See An M-Rated Product
Kevin Nash wants to see WWE programming increase its maturity level. Kevin Nash has always desired to see the pro wrestling world in a more mature light. While the WWF New Generation was filled with characters that were dentists, sanitation workers, failed rock stars, fitness gurus, and Bob Backlund, Diesel was flipping off The Undertaker and mouthing the word “motherfucker” after losing the WWE Championship to Bret Hart.
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
