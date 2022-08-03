She-Hulk Team Teases 'Fun' Side of Daredevil, 'Great Chemistry' Between Actors: 'People Are Gonna Love It'

Read on www.aol.com
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on the set of 'Coyote Ugly'
"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey hasn't shied away from calling out Hollywood for the body shaming she experienced on film sets, even years after her film debut.
'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles
Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role
Click here to read the full article. Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes, an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage
Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when […]
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ After Warner Bros. Killed the Film: ‘We Still Can’t Believe It’
Click here to read the full article. “Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in shock over the abrupt axing of their comic book tentpole. Warner Bros. announced Aug. 3 that it would not be releasing the $90 million “Batgirl” in theaters or on its HBO Max streamer despite the movie being fully shot and in post-production. The filmmaking duo, best known for helming “Bad Boys for Life” and episodes of “Ms. Marvel,” reacted on social media to the film’s shelving. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” the directing duo wrote in...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi
An inside look into the famous family of five! Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been gushing about their three kids since becoming parents. The Grammy winners welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012. She became a big sister five years later when twins Sir and Rumi arrived. The couple “do everything” with their trio, a […]
Ellen Pompeo to Have Limited Role on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Lands New Hulu Series
Ellen Pompeo is scaling back on her Grey’s Anatomy role after landing a new project. ET has learned that the 52-year-old actress will continue her role as the iconic Meredith Grey on season 19 of the medical drama in a limited capacity, appearing on eight episodes of the upcoming season.
