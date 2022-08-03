Kristin Cavallari Recalls Date With an Actor Who Tried to Reenact a Stunt From One of His Movies

Read on www.aol.com
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
Kristin Cavallari says marriage to Jay Cutler was 'toxic' and 'unhealthy': 'I was really unhappy'
Kristin Cavallari is talking divorce and dating in a new interview, including how she won't be getting back together with old flame/new podcast partner Stephen Colletti. The reality star candidly answered all questions on the Call Her Daddy podcast, including the tougher ones — about what made her marriage with former NFL star Jay Cutler "toxic," a word she has used to describe it in the past.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
Kristin Cavallari says 'Laguna Beach' producers 'without a doubt' pegged her for the 'villain role' from the beginning
"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari is cohosting "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen." Looking back, she thinks producers pegged her to be the "villain" from the beginning of the series. She says she was not as "confident" as viewers thought she was during filming.
Kristin Cavallari has accused a former 'Hills' producer of bribing cast members to say she had a drug problem
Kristin Cavallari claimed Adam DiVello bribed cast members on "The Hills" to say she had a drug problem on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and...
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’
Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles
Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on the set of 'Coyote Ugly'
"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey hasn't shied away from calling out Hollywood for the body shaming she experienced on film sets, even years after her film debut.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Daughter Lola’s Upcoming Debut Single ‘Paranoia Silverlining’: ‘6 Days’ Until It’s Out
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Making her mark! Lola Consuelos, the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, is ready to step into the spotlight — and her parents couldn’t be prouder. “@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT ❤️,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 51, captioned a Wednesday, August 3, Instagram Story post of Lola, […]
‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Dating History Includes Jake Bongiovi, Jacob Sartorius and More
Eleven is finding love! Millie Bobby Brown has had some pretty public romances throughout her time in the public eye, including one with Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi. And it appears that the music legend has nothing but love for the Netflix star!. “Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon...
Angelica Ross will become 1st transgender performer to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Ioan Gruffudd Isn't Hiding His New Relationship After Securing a Restraining Order Against His Ex
It goes without saying at this point that Ioan Gruffudd's work as an actor is pretty well-respected all around. Whether it be for his role in the iconic film Titanic or through one of his more modern projects such as Harrow or UnREAL, Ioan has an impressive list of accolades under his belt.
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
