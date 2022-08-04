Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

Read on wcti12.com
Related
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin in Havelock. Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock was arrested after a search of his home. Onuffer-Fagan was jailed under a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
wcti12.com
La Grange murder suspect arrested, charged with open count of murder
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a murder on the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange. Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound.
wcti12.com
Suspect accused of killing blind man in home invasion pleads guilty
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A man accused of murdering a blind man during a home invasion two years ago has pleaded guilty to the crime and will be going to prison for up to 20 years. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that James Girlee Hardy, 41, pleaded...
Comments / 0