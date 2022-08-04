ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday. At the meeting, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-0 to direct City Attorney Atleen Kaur to investigate all legal courses of action against Tribar for their recent chemical spill.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?

(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
MONROE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA asks residents to remove valuables from basements ahead of severe weather

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of severe storms and heavy rainfall predicted to last this evening through Monday evening, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) asks residents living in low lying areas and areas that have previously experienced flooding to remove valuables from basements. “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
DETROIT, MI

