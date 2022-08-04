Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances

Read on suncommunitynews.com
Related
Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
WNYT
Weekend Warren County fire under investigation
An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
Police investigating house fire in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire in Stony Creek. Police said the homeowners were not home at the time.
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Body of Colorado man pulled from a Warren County lake
CHESTER, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office say dive teams recovered the body of a Colorado man from a lake in the Town of Chester. According to investigators, deputies were called to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake for a report of a swimmer that disappeared under the water.
Wallingford man cited to court for alleged beating
A Wallingford man has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court after he allegedly assaulted a family or household member, causing them a great deal of pain, police said Sunday.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WNYT
Possible Drowning under investigation
Warren County crews were on Friends Lake today, after a call came in around 2:09 PM about a man under water. Shortly after, 6PM, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau informed Newschannel 13 that their efforts switched from rescue mode to recovery. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing...
suncommunitynews.com
One dead in Long Lake Transfer Station accident
LONG LAKE | A 47-year-old man has been killed in an accident at the Long Lake Transfer Station. At approximately 9:38 Monday morning, State Police were summoned to the Long Lake Transfer Station on State Route 28N after receiving reports of a fatal industrial accident. Their initial investigation revealed that...
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady homicide identified
The suspect accused in the 2019 shooting death of Roscoe Foster has been identified as Clifford Charles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Remembering the railroad to Lake George
A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
Bennington white nationalist sentenced to 2 years of probation for assault, hate crime
Max Misch pleaded guilty to both first-degree aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct as a hate crime shortly before he was sentenced in Bennington Superior criminal court on Monday afternoon. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington white nationalist sentenced to 2 years of probation for assault, hate crime.
Wanted woman allegedly found with 17 grams of cocaine
A woman, wanted on a bench warrant for drug possession, was arrested on Saturday in Queensbury, this time with 17 grams of cocaine on her, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
Flagger hit by car in Pittstown, hospitalized
While directing traffic around the scene, a fire police member was hit by a car, officials said.
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Comments / 7