ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances

By Thom Randall The Sun
suncommunitynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 7

Related
WNYT

Weekend Warren County fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
WRGB

Body of Colorado man pulled from a Warren County lake

CHESTER, NY (WRGB) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office say dive teams recovered the body of a Colorado man from a lake in the Town of Chester. According to investigators, deputies were called to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake for a report of a swimmer that disappeared under the water.
CHESTER, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Security Officers#Auction#Foreclosure#Armed Security#Queensbury Armed#Dmv#Clerk
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Possible Drowning under investigation

Warren County crews were on Friends Lake today, after a call came in around 2:09 PM about a man under water. Shortly after, 6PM, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau informed Newschannel 13 that their efforts switched from rescue mode to recovery. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

One dead in Long Lake Transfer Station accident

LONG LAKE | A 47-year-old man has been killed in an accident at the Long Lake Transfer Station. At approximately 9:38 Monday morning, State Police were summoned to the Long Lake Transfer Station on State Route 28N after receiving reports of a fatal industrial accident. Their initial investigation revealed that...
LONG LAKE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
BENNINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy