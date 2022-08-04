Truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County

A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO