Seminole County, FL

Truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News
 4 days ago
leesburg-news.com

Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County

A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Sanford, FL
Accidents
County
Seminole County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Accidents
villages-news.com

Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest

A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
COCOA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel

Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Ramp and road closures around State Road 417, starting Sunday night

Someone of the routes drivers may use around State Road 417 to move from Osceola into Orange County to reach or return from Orlando International Airport or other Orlando points will close during some overnight hours, starting Sunday night. The closures are associated with the 417 widening and improvement project...
leesburg-news.com

Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits

The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441

An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
LADY LAKE, FL

