Truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County

6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a multi-car crash with an SUV and a sedan led to a fire. Troopers said a 53-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, remains in critical condition. The SUV pulled out of a Publix on County...
click orlando
Deputies defuse domestic disturbance at Orange County resort, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said its deputies and hostage negotiators spent that morning coming to a peaceful resolution of a domestic disturbance in a resort not far from Lake Buena Vista. Deputies responded at 5:08 a.m. to Grand Beach by Diamond...
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
click orlando
Orange County deputy shoots armed man at hotel near Florida Mall; 2 dead, 1 hospitalized, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are dead and another is hospitalized after an Orange County deputy on Saturday shot an armed man who was confronted by law enforcement at an active crime scene and refused to drop his gun, officials said. Two other men at the scene were...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
villages-news.com
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest
A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager reported missing in Flagler County Saturday has been found safe, deputies say. According to deputies, the 16-year-old teenage boy had been last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane before later being found.
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
veronews.com
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
Crash involving dump truck shuts down stretch of I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said two lanes are blocked after a crash Wednesday on Interstate 4 West and Lake Mary Boulevard. The crash involving a dump truck happened around 9:30 a.m. in Seminole County. Florida Highway Patrol said a 37-year-old man was sent to Central Florida Regional Hospital...
click orlando
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
mynews13.com
Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel
Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
aroundosceola.com
Ramp and road closures around State Road 417, starting Sunday night
Someone of the routes drivers may use around State Road 417 to move from Osceola into Orange County to reach or return from Orlando International Airport or other Orlando points will close during some overnight hours, starting Sunday night. The closures are associated with the 417 widening and improvement project...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
villages-news.com
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
