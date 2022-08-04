Read on www.wiltonbulletin.com
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Postpone exits 16-17 project to protect Norwalk residents from pollution
An open letter to state Sen. Bob Duff; state Representatives Chris Perone, Stephanie Thomas, Lucy Dathan, Travis Simms, and Terrie Wood; Mayor Harry Rilling and the Norwalk Common Council:. The growing population in Fairfield County has resulted in increased passenger and truck volume on Interstate 95. East and Eastern Norwalk...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport’s Nadine Domond, now coach at Virginia State, ‘blessed to live out my dreams’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The goal was to be the best player on the court each day. It didn’t matter who was playing, how old they were, man or woman, or even their background in basketball, Nadine Domond was determined to outwork them all on the court to prove she belonged.
wiltonbulletin.com
Trumbull approves $190,000 for additional tree removal
TRUMBULL — Insect infestation and drought conditions are combining to put a dent in the town’s finances, in addition to its greenery. On Monday, the town council approved a request from public works director George Estrada for an additional $190,000 to pay for tree removal performed last year. The money was needed to remove beech and oak trees due to drought and insect damage.
wiltonbulletin.com
Major POKO development hurdle cleared, but Norwalk’s legal battle continues
NORWALK — A judge has dismissed one of the POKO development lawsuits, but the city’s legal battle with the developer will likely extend into a fifth year. Local real estate broker Jason Milligan, who’s been embroiled in lawsuits over rightful ownership and use of Wall Street properties for about four years, said regardless of recent legal outcomes he will continue to advocate for the betterment of the Wall Street area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiltonbulletin.com
State Sen. Saud Anwar (opinion): Ensuring the future of CT’s EMS services
For decades, independent EMS departments, and individual EMS workers and volunteers, have played a huge role in protecting our cities and towns, ensuring proper and effective emergency response in response to all sorts of events. We cannot thank them enough; they have been instrumental in responding to the broad spectrum of acute medical and nonmedical issues faced by individuals in our communities.
wiltonbulletin.com
Temperatures will feel like over 100 to start week in CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hot and humid conditions will continue to impact Connecticut to start the week before a cold front is expected to bring some relief, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued heat advisories for the state through...
Comments / 0