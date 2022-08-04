ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: Postpone exits 16-17 project to protect Norwalk residents from pollution

An open letter to state Sen. Bob Duff; state Representatives Chris Perone, Stephanie Thomas, Lucy Dathan, Travis Simms, and Terrie Wood; Mayor Harry Rilling and the Norwalk Common Council:. The growing population in Fairfield County has resulted in increased passenger and truck volume on Interstate 95. East and Eastern Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
Trumbull approves $190,000 for additional tree removal

TRUMBULL — Insect infestation and drought conditions are combining to put a dent in the town’s finances, in addition to its greenery. On Monday, the town council approved a request from public works director George Estrada for an additional $190,000 to pay for tree removal performed last year. The money was needed to remove beech and oak trees due to drought and insect damage.
TRUMBULL, CT
Major POKO development hurdle cleared, but Norwalk’s legal battle continues

NORWALK — A judge has dismissed one of the POKO development lawsuits, but the city’s legal battle with the developer will likely extend into a fifth year. Local real estate broker Jason Milligan, who’s been embroiled in lawsuits over rightful ownership and use of Wall Street properties for about four years, said regardless of recent legal outcomes he will continue to advocate for the betterment of the Wall Street area.
NORWALK, CT
State Sen. Saud Anwar (opinion): Ensuring the future of CT’s EMS services

For decades, independent EMS departments, and individual EMS workers and volunteers, have played a huge role in protecting our cities and towns, ensuring proper and effective emergency response in response to all sorts of events. We cannot thank them enough; they have been instrumental in responding to the broad spectrum of acute medical and nonmedical issues faced by individuals in our communities.
CONNECTICUT STATE

